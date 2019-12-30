VIP AUDIO 12/29 – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show w/Keller: Decade-in-Review including WWE’s financial growth, Vince remaining in power, paths of Reigns and Bryan, Cena fading, WWE Network, Podcasting (134 min)

KELLER & MARTIN FLAGSHIP (12/19)

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with PWTorch editor Wade Keller hosting, Bruce and Wade review the top stories and themes of the 2010s including WWE’s financial growth, Vince McMahon remaining in power, the conflicting paths of Romans Reigns and Daniel Bryan, John Cena fading mid-decade, a case for who the Wrestler of the Decade was, the changes triggered by launching WWE Network, the rise of wrestler-hosted podcasts, NXT, Triple H, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO