12/26 NXT UK TV REVIEW: Best of 2019 Edition – What WWE highlighted as the key moments including Kay Lee Ray, Toni Storm, Rhea Ripley, Walter, Mustache Mountain, Grizzled Young Veterans

KELLER & MARTIN FLAGSHIP (12/19)

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



NXT UK TV REPORT

DECEMBER 26, 2019

STREAMED ON WWE NETWORK

REPORT BY CHAD KOENIG, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Note: This is a 2019 “Best-of” show

– Tom Phillips and Nigel McGuinness were in front of the empty ring and promoted NXT UK Takeover next Sunday. They went on to show highlights from the following matches:

– Toni Storm vs. Rhea Ripley from NXT UK Takeover. Storm won the Women’s championship for the first time that night. Highlights of Toni’s year followed, as well as a selfie video from Storm

– Highlight package on Kay Lee Ray

– NXT UK Cardiff match between Kay Lee Ray and Toni Storm. Ray won the title in this match.

– Video package of Piper Niven’s debut in NXT UK. Video was showed from her debut on March 27, 2019, as well as interviews from the time. These three were highlighted because of their triple threat match at Takeover next week.

– Highlights from Feb. 13, 2019’s match between Travis Banks and Jordan Devlin.

– Highlights of the Grizzled Young Veterans year as tase team champions.

– Tom and Nigel preview the four way tase title ladder match at Takeover between Grizzled Young Veterans, Imperium, Gallus and Andrews & Webster.

– Highlights from Mustache Mountain and Grizzled Young Veterans from last January’s Takeover., where GYV won the titles.

– Highlights of the year for Andrews & Webster, including when they won the titles at Takeover II against Gallus, and when Gallus won them back.

– Morgan & Webster talk about how great it was to have won the titles in 2019.

-Highlights of Joe Coffey’s year and pushed his title shot at Takeover III.

– WWE.com commercial

– Highlights from Jordan Devlin and Mastiff’s summer rivalry. It then cut to an interview with Devlin saying that he was the MVP of the year.

– Highlights from the Takeover Cardiff between Cesaro and Ilja Dragunov, with the young Dragunov going over.

– Highlights from Noam Dar vs. Trent Seven in October. Trent Seven won that match.

– Highlights from Pete Dunne and Joe Coffey’s contract signing.

– Highlights of Walter’s squash match against Jack Starz.

– Phillips and McGuinness shown again. Phillips talks about how much he hates watching Walter’s chops. Joking ensued when Nigel struck Tom (actually it went to a “PLEASE STAND BY” graphic. They then hyped the Championship match next week.

– Highlights of Walter’s debut year, including the amazing match between he and Pete Dunne at Takeover New York. A bit of a highlight reel of Imperium as well.

– Joe Coffey interview. Coffey stated that Walter was afraid of him and that NXT UK was “his kingdom”.

– Phillips and McGuinness end the show promoting matches for next week. They ended with continuing the joke of why Tom was slapped by Nigel.

CATCH UP… 12/19 WWE UK TV REPORT: Tyler Bate vs. Noam Dar, Jordan & Williams vs. Pretty Deadly, Amale vs. Jinny