12/18 & 12/25 WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORTS: Scott Stanford hosts back-to-back weeks of recap shows including Seth & AOP, Viking Raiders vs. The O.C., Lana-Lashley proposal, Orton vs. Styles, New Day vs. Nakamura & Cesaro

WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT

DECEMBER 18 & 25, 2019

STREAMED ON HULU TV

REPORT BY MIKE F. MEYERS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Main Event Host: Scott Stanford

Given it was a holiday week, the Raw roster had to perform double duty the week before Christmas to record content for next week’s episode. As such, there was no room for a Main Event taping, so we’re back with our old pal “Great” Scott Stanford in the WWE Studios with a full recap episode of Main Event.

-12/18 Main Event recap session:

Replay of Rollins (with AOP) in-ring promo from Raw from Raw

Replay of Viking Raiders vs. the O.C. from Raw

Replay of Lashley / Lana in-ring marriage proposal from Raw

Still-shot recap of TLC matches

Replay of Ricochet vs. Carillo (Gauntlet Match) from Raw

Replay of Orton vs. Styles from Raw

Recap week number two is hosted again by Scott “Don’t Call me Stamford” Stanford. With the holidays wrapping up, we should expect normal Main Event programming to resume next week.

-12/25 Main Event recap session:

Replay of clean-cut Daniel Bryan’s in-ring promo from Smackdown

Replay of Big E & Kofi vs. Cesaro & Nakamura from Smackdown

Replay of Owens vs. Rawley no-DQ match from Raw

Replay of Miz & Bryan vs. Corbin & Ziggler from Smackdown

Replay of Orton & Viking Warriors vs. Styles & The O.C.

Replay of Mysterio vs. Rollins from Raw

