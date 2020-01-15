WEEKLY OVERVIEW – ROH (thru 1/15): Top stories of week, major show lineups, live event results, schedule of live events, noteworthy social media posts, more

WADE KELLER PODCAST - EARLY PREVIEW OF ROYAL RUMBLE 2020 MEN'S MATCH, PLUS 2019 AND 2010 LOOK-BACK ROUNDTABLES

•Top Stories of the Week

Marty Scurll has unofficially (yet to be confirmed by ROH) resigned to a contract with a currently unknown length. It has also been reported that he will take on the duties as booker for the company. It has also been rumored that the existing creative team (Hunter Johnston, Mark LoMonaco, and Todd Sinclair) are said to be staying on to assist with creative.

Bandido has also reportedly signed an extension with Ring of Honor. Huge news, as Bandido is still one of the few up-and-coming names in the sport that has not entered into the WWE/AEW scope.

Supercard of Honor will once again grace Lackland, FL over wrestlemania weekend. The New Japan relationship, that never went away, seems to be as strong as ever with the edition of Jay White and Will Ospreay announced for the show.

•Live Event Results

ROH Saturday Night At Center Stage

1/11/20 @ 6:00pm

Center Stage – Atlanta, GA

PCO (c) lost via DQ against Rush to retain the ROH World Championship Dragon Lee (c) defeated. Andrew Everett to retain the ROH World Television Championship Jonathan Gresham defeated Josh Woods The Allure defeated Sumie Sakai & Nicole Savoy Bandido/Rey Hours/Flamita defeated Villain Enterprises (c) to become the new ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions The Briscoes Defeated Dan Maff & Jeff Cobb & Lifeblood Dak Draper defeated Jason Cade

ROH Honor Reigns Supreme

1/12/20 @ 7:30pm

Cabarrus Arena – Concord, NC

La Faccion Ingobernable (Rush, Dragon Lee, and Kenny King) defeated Villain Enterprises (Marty Scurll, PCO, and Brody King) Flip Gordon defeated Flamita Alex Zayne defeated Bandido Vincent & Bateman defeated Lifeblood Rey Horus defeated Andrew Everett Joe Hendry & Dalton Castle defeated The Briscoes & Bryan Johnson and PJ Black Sumie Sakai defeated Nicole Savoy Dak Draper defeated Danhausen Jeff Cobb, Dan Maff, Jay Lethal, and Jonathan Gresham defeated The Briscoes, Josh Woods, and SIlas Young

•Upcoming Major Show(s)

ROH Free Enterprise

2/9/20 @ 3:00pm

UMBC Event Center – Baltimore, MD

Mark Haskins vs. Alex Shelly

Brody King vs. Rey Horus

The Briscoes vs. Bandido & Flamita

•Upcoming Events

ROH Free Enterprise (PPV Event) in Baltimore, MD at UMBC Event Center – 2/9/20

ROH on Tour in Nashville, TN – 2/28/20

ROH on Tour in Saint Charles, MO – 2/29/20

ROH Supercard of Honor (PPV Event) in Lakeland, FL – 4/4/20

ROH on Tour in Dallas, TX – 6/5/20

ROH on Tour in San Antonio, TX – 6/6/20

All current live events are located on rohwrestling.com.

•Latest TV Highlights: 1/10/20 ROH Wrestling

ROH TV Results

January 10th, 2020

Airing on Sinclair Networks and rohwrestling.com

Eli Isom defeated Crowbar at 8:22

Soldiers of Savagery defeated Shinobi Shadow Squad at 5:02

Jonathan Gresham defeated Alex Shelly at 11:08

•ROH in the Media

•Social Media Scene

As the kids say, Got EM!

WILL OSPREAY SIGNED FOR SUPERCARD OF HONOR APRIL 4 IN LAKELAND, FLORIDA!@WillOspreay is #GoingToLakeland Full details: https://t.co/cKRYzAdph2 Tickets ON SALE NOW for HonorClub members & go on sale this Friday at 10 am ET for general public 🎟https://t.co/D9ROLjwVIM pic.twitter.com/xCIvQiYhk2 — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) January 15, 2020

What a great tweet.

Wrestling Superstar @bandidowrestler Has Officially Signed A New Contract With ROH! Ring Of Honor Wrestling Takes Great Pride In Signing And Developing Top Wrestling Stars

From Around The World And We Are Very Proud To Have Bandido On Our Roster! #ROH 🤝 pic.twitter.com/QugXUtzPvn — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) January 11, 2020

RIP, Rocky.

What horrible news, Rocky Johnson passed away, Dwayne's father. Our best to Dwayne, Ricky, Ata and the entire family. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) January 15, 2020

•Closing Commentary

Wow, wow, wow. A positive news week for ROH. Marty is staying, Bandido resigned, Dragon Lee resigned last week. Jay White and Will Ospreay are working Supercard in April. What a great week to be an ROH fan.

Remember this week, remember 2019. People will say that they stuck with ROH through thick and thin, but if you stuck by ROH in 2019 and are now on the other side, pat yourself on the back. Because it looks like our blind optimism in the company has paid off.

