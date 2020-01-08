WEEKLY OVERVIEW – ROH (thru 1/8): Top stories of week, major show lineups, live event results, schedule of live events, noteworthy social media posts, more

KELLER & MARTIN FLAGSHIP (12/19)

•Top Stories of the Week

It has been reported The Pro Wrestling Sheet that Jeff Cobb’s exclusive contract with ROH expired on January 1st. He is currently happy with ROH and will continue to work on a per-show basis at the moment.

that Jeff Cobb’s exclusive contract with ROH expired on January 1st. He is currently happy with ROH and will continue to work on a per-show basis at the moment. It is being reported by E Wrestling News that Dragon lee has signed a contract with Ring of Honor.

that Dragon lee has signed a contract with Ring of Honor. In the same report they report that ROH is still in talks with Marty Scurll on a new contract.

•Live Event Results

There were no live events this week.

•Upcoming Major Show(s)

ROH Saturday Night At Center Stage

1/11/20 @ 6:00pm

Center Stage – Atlanta, GA

PCO (c) vs. Rush for the ROH World Championship

Dragon Lee (c) vs. Andrew Everett for the ROH World Television Championship

Josh Woods vs. JOnathan Gresham

Sumie Sakai & Nicole Savoy vs. The Allure

Villain Enterprises vs. Bandido/Rey Hours/Flamita

Dan Maff & Jeff Cobb vs. Lifeblood vs. The Briscoes

ROH Honor Reigns Supreme

1/12/20 @ 7:30pm

Cabarrus Arena – Concord, NC

Villain Enterprises (Marty Scurll, PCO, and Brody King) (c) vs. La Faccion Ingobernable (Rush, Dragon Lee, and Kenny King) for the ROH World Six-Man Tag-Team Championships.

Flip Gordon vs. Flamita

Bandido vs. Alex Zayne

Lifeblood vs. Vincent & Bateman

Rey Horus vs. Andrew Everett

Joe Hendry & Dalton Castle vs. The Briscoes

•Upcoming Events

ROH Saturday at Center Stage (Honor Club Event) in Atlanta, GA at Center Stage

ROH Honor Reigns Supreme (Honor Club Event) in Concord, NC at Cabarrus Arena

ROH Free Enterprise (PPV Event) in Baltimore, MD at UMBC Event Center – 2/9/20

ROH on Tour in Nashville, TN – 2/28/20

ROH on Tour in Saint Charles, MO – 2/29/20

ROH on Tour in Dallas, TX – 6/5/20

ROH on Tour in San Antonio, TX – 6/6/20

All current live events are located on rohwrestling.com.

•Latest TV Highlights: 1/4/19 ROH Wrestling

ROH TV Results

January 4th, 2020

Airing on Sinclair Networks and rohwrestling.com

Highlights of PCO winning the world title and overall Final Battle highlights are shown

Dak Draper defeated Shaheem Ali

PCO & Marty Scurll defeated Dan Maff & Jeff Cobb

•ROH in the Media

•Social Media Scene

The MAN faction has to get named; it’s too easy.

I didn’t take Brody as a pumpkin flavor guy.

So Starbucks has discontinued the pumpkin cream and the Irish cream cold brew… i guess I’ll just die… — Brody King (@Brodyxking) January 7, 2020

As always, Burger is correct.

Chicago Deep dish pizza isn’t good. https://t.co/66OyTecGco — Cheeseburger (@CheeseburgerROH) January 7, 2020

•Closing Commentary

There are two ways to look at Free Enterprise:

This is a desperate attempt by a fledgling company to try to get some positive press by having a full arena for a show. This way they can prove their viability as a company in order to sell high. This is a company that realizes that 2019 will go down as a bad year. As a result, they want to rebrand themselves as a company. The best way to do so is to put on a show that gets a lot of fans, therefore looking impressive to a television/social media audience that is skeptical of the company. If they can put on an amazing show, with some sort of eye catching main event, the turn-around can start for Ring of Honor.

I certainly hope for option #2 for ROH. We will have to wait and see how the event comes together in the next 30 days.

Tyler has been a wrestling fan for 20 years. He’s from Columbus, Ohio. His Twitter account is @ringoftyler and he hosts a podcast over at @tandbwrestling.