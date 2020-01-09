FREE PODCAST 1/8 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Heydorn: Moxley responds to Jericho, Page & Omega vs. Private Party, on-site report, live callers & mailbag (137 min)

KELLER & MARTIN FLAGSHIP (12/19)

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Zack Heydorn, PWTorch.com’s Raw alt-perspective TV reporter, to discuss the AEW Dynamite episode on TNT with live callers and mailbag questions talking about Jon Moxley’s response to Chris Jericho’s offer to join the Inner Circle, Kenny Omega & Adam Page vs. Private Party, Cody & Dustin Rhodes vs. The Lucha Bros., Sammy Guevara vs. Christopher Daniels, Riho defending the AEW Title against Kris Statlander, a tribute to Memphis Wrestling history, and more. Also, an on-site report from a correspondent who attended the event in Southaven, Miss. with off-air happenings and results of the Dark tapings, plus crowd size estimate and other observations from in the venue.

DOWNLOAD OR STREAM: CLICK HERE

SUBSCRIBE IN ITUNES: CLICK HERE

(OR SUBSCRIBE ANYWHERE YOU LISTEN TO PODCASTS BY SEARCHING “Wade Keller”)

DIRECT LINK FOR VIP MEMBERS: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO