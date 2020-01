VIP AUDIO 1/15 – Ten Pounds of Talk: Wells, Harris, and Taylor cover the bizarre build for Hard Times, Scott Steiner in the ring, Aldis vs. Flip Gordon with no build, more (57 min)

WADE KELLER PODCAST - EARLY PREVIEW OF ROYAL RUMBLE 2020 MEN'S MATCH, PLUS 2019 AND 2010 LOOK-BACK ROUNDTABLES

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Ten Pounds of Talk, Kelly Wells, J.R. Harris, and Michael Taylor cover the bizarre build for Hard Times, Scott Steiner in the ring, Aldis vs. Flip Gordon with no build, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO