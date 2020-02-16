FREE PODCAST 2/16 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show Raw Flashback: (2-3-15) Keller & Powell discuss with live callers the Triple H interview with Steve Austin and last night’s episode of Raw including the big changes setting up Fast Lane’s main event (82 min)

WKPWP - Mailbag - Keller & Mitchell talk Shayna Baszler biting Becky Lynch, Drew McIntyre's rise, Fake Razor & Diesel, more

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Raw Post-Show Five Years Ago Flashback (1-20-15), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell discuss with live callers the Triple H interview with Steve Austin and last night’s episode of Raw including the big changes setting up Fast Lane’s main event, and more.

