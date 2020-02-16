2/12 WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT: Eric Young gets through a match without any botched spots against No Way Jose, Gallows & Anderson vs. Ryder & Hawkins, Mickie James and Byron on commentary

WKPWP - Mailbag - Keller & Mitchell talk Shayna Baszler biting Becky Lynch, Drew McIntyre's rise, Fake Razor & Diesel, more

WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT

FEBRURARY 12, 2020

HULU STREAMING TV

REPORT BY MIKE F. MEYERS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Byron Saxton, Mickie James

REASONS TO WATCH…

Eric Young wrestles a match with zero ( 0 ) botches

(1) NO WAY JOSE vs. ERIC YOUNG

Young locked in a side headlock to start, which Jose was able to escape from with the power of his shimmying hips. Young fired Jose toward the ropes, but Jose knocked him down with a shoulder block on the rebound. When Young ran at Jose, Jose hip tossed him to the mat, then lifted him into a fireman’s carry to execute bi-directional airplane spins. He then slammed Young to the mat face-first.

Jose climbed to the top rope, but Young got to his feet and climbed the ropes to meet him. He knocked Jose down from his perch with a head butt, but Jose’s conga line was nearby on the floor to catch him. Young seized the chance and launched into a high cross body toward the floor, leveling the conga line and Jose along with them.

Young got to his feet and cold cocked a male member of the conga line, then rolled Jose back into the ring. Young climbed again to the top rope and landed a flying elbow drop, then pinned Jose for a two-count. Young applied a chinlock.

Jose was pumping his fists, attempting to garner encouragement from a mostly disinterested crowd. In the background, we could see members of the conga line slowly recovering from the crash earlier. Jose battled free with shots to Young’s gut, then took him down with two clotheslines and a hip toss. Jose shouted to the crowd. He charged and splashed Young from the opposite corner, then propelled Young into the air (after some flip flopping antics by Young) and delivered a right cross to Young’s chin on his way back down. Jose covered for the three-count.

WINNER: No Way Jose by pinfall.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Eric Young wrestled a complete match without noticeable errors! He actually performed the move he botched on the January 15 episode of Main Event in a match against Cedirc Alexander. The high splash onto the conga line was pretty cool, as was the brief finishing sequence. Short and sweet.)

-Main Event recap session:

Replay of Goldberg satellite interview, featuring Fiend interruption, from Smackdown

Replay of Lynch vs. Asuka from Raw

Match rundown for upcoming PPV Super Showdown

Replay of Viking Raiders, Samoa Joe, & Owens vs. Rollins, Murphy, & AOP from Raw

(2) THE O.C. (GALLOWS & ANDERSON) vs. CURT HAWKINS & ZACK RYDER

Ryder started against Gallows. During this match up, the commentators discussed the Edge / Orton situation. Hawkins tagged in. He and Ryder double teamed Gallows, slamming him to the mat, but Gallows soon had the upper hand. Anderson tagged in and was soon body slammed by Hawkins. Hawkins dropped a quick elbow and went to the ring apron to climb the corner, but was distracted by Gallows. This allowed Anderson to charge the ropes and knock Hawkins to the floor against the barrier. We cut to commercial.

After a Wrestlemania ad, Gallows was back in and had control over Hawkins with a chinlock. Gallows punished Hawkins in the O.C.’s corner, then tagged Anderson back in. Anderson backed away from the corner, distracting the referee. This allowed Gallows to move in and rake his fingers upward across against Hawkins’s nostrils. Mickie asked, “Did he just steal his nose?”

Hawkins battled out of an Anderson headlock, but was quickly knocked to the mat with a kick. Anderson pinned for two. Anderson maneuvered Hawkins back to the O.C.’s corner once again. Gallows tagged in, delivered a snap suplex, then pinned Hawkins for another two-count. Hawkins fought out of another headlock, then finally knocked Gallows down with a sloppy enzuigiri. Hawkins crawled toward his corner and made a diving tag to Ryder.

Ryder began taking down both members of the O.C. He smashed Anderson, now the legal man, with the Broski Boot in the corner. He pinned Anderson, but Gallows entered to break it up. Ryder kicked Gallows out of the ring, then Anderson rolled him up for a surprise pin and a two-count. Ryder ran toward Anderson, but Anderson ducked and hoisted him up and overhead into the unsuspecting Hawkins. Anderson gave Ryder a spinebuster, then tagged in Gallows. Together the O.C. executed the Magic Killer, and Gallows pinned Ryder for the win.

WINNERS: The O.C. by pinfall.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Average Main Event tag match.)

SHOW SCORE (0-10): 6.8

FINAL THOUGHTS: Nothing too exciting on this episode, unless you needed reassurrance that Eric Young hasn’t completely lost his touch.

