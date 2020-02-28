FREE PODCAST 2/27 – WKPWP Thursday Mailbag w/Keller & Powell: Goldberg’s win, did Fiend sandbag the Jackhammer, Velveteen’s character, Samoa Joe suspension, more (85 min)

WKPWP - Flagship w/Keller & Powell talking Super Showdown, AEW PPV Preview, WrestleMania line-up, 10 Years of NXT

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a special Thursday Mailbag edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest cohost Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They answer mailbag questions on Goldberg’s big win earlier today, did Fiend sandbag the Jackhammer, thoughts on AEW not having a show WrestleMania weekend, the fall of Lucha Bros. stock, Velveteen Dream’s confusing character, Samoa Joe’s suspension, EC3’s lack of push, the new NWA Squared Circle concept, perils of WWE PPVs moving off WWE Network, and more.

DOWNLOAD OR STREAM: CLICK HERE

SUBSCRIBE IN ITUNES: CLICK HERE

(OR SUBSCRIBE ANYWHERE YOU LISTEN TO PODCASTS BY SEARCHING “Wade Keller”)

DIRECT LINK FOR VIP MEMBERS: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO