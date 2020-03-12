AEW announces that next two episodes of Dynamite moved out of Rochester and Newark, details on new location and plans

WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & Martin talk Elimination Chamber, WM line-up, AEW PPV fallout, NXT, New Jack new autobiography

AEW has moved the hosting sites for next two weeks of AEW Dynamite, which were scheduled for March 18 in Rochester, N.Y. and March 25 in Newark, N.J. The first episode will take place in Jacksonville, Fla. at Dailey’s Place, the location of two prior AEW televised events. The event will take place without general public invited to attend. AEW is calling it a “restricted attendance policy.” That could mean many things, but perhaps some people will be privately invited who have been deemed sufficiently pre-screened to add some atmosphere. The second event on March 25 will take place in a location not yet announced.

The following is their statement on AllEliteWrestling.com.

ROCHESTER: As a precautionary measure against COVID-19, we are relocating next week’s AEW Dynamite show on March 18 from Rochester, NY, to Jacksonville, FL. This show will be televised live on TNT from Daily’s Place, and be managed under a restricted attendance policy. The Dynamite show in Rochester will be rescheduled for Wednesday, July 8, at Blue Cross Arena. Fans who have already purchased tickets to the Rochester show will be offered a refund via the point of purchase, or have their original ticket valid for admission to the event on July 8. Additional details will be forthcoming. NEWARK: In addition, the Dynamite show on March 25 at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., will be relocated to a new venue, which will be announced shortly. This show will be televised live on TNT on March 25, and be managed under a restricted attendance policy. The Dynamite show in Newark will be rescheduled for Wednesday, July 22, at the Prudential Center. Fans who have already purchased tickets to the Newark show will be offered a refund via the point of purchase, or have their original ticket valid for admission to the event on July 22. Additional details will be forthcoming. We appreciate your understanding as the safety and well-being of our fans and talent is always our top priority. We will continue to closely monitor this evolving situation related to COVID-19 and be guided by government officials, health organizations and venue management.

