WWE updates location and crowd status of Smackdown this Friday scheduled for Detroit, as more entertainment and sporting events are cancelled

WWE released the following statement to PWTorch tonight:

Friday Night SmackDown Proceeds With No Live Audience Friday Night SmackDown on March 13 will air live as regularly scheduled and emanate from WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida with only essential personnel in attendance. The event was originally scheduled in Detroit, Michigan.

Wrestlers were given warning yesterday of this as a possibility.

Due to the rapidly spreading coronavirus, live events have been cancelled across the United States over the last 24 hours including the NBA, NHL, MLB spring training, Broadway plays, and many more along with conferences and other gatherings. WWE is now in step with the widespread decisions by other live events.

