ROH announces cancellation of upcoming PPV and TV taping due to COVID-19 (w/Radican’s Analysis)

ROH announced on their Twitter this evening that the 18th Anniversary PPV scheduled for March 13 and the TV taping scheduled for March 14 in Las Vegas has been cancelled after ROH officials consulted with local officials about COVID-19.

It’s unknown how many ROH officials and wrestlers had already flown, but there are some there right now with not much to do now that PPV and TV taping has been cancelled according to PWTorch sources.

ROH issued a statement on Twitter regarding the cancellation:

“Dear ROH Family, after much consideration and consultation with local officials regarding COVID-19, ROH has decided to cancel this weekend’s 18th Anniversary (March 13th)& Past vs Present (March 14th) shows at Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas.”

Radican’s Analysis: It’s no surprise that ROH cancelled the upcoming PPV and TV taping in Las Vegas. The NBA, NCAA, NHL, MLB, XFL, and many other sports leagues have suspended operations thanks to the outbreak of COVID-19. I felt like it was only a matter of time until wrestling promotions were forced to cancel their events with so many other sports based organizations being proactive and postponing their operations.