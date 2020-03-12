FREE PODCAST 3/12 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship: Keller & Parks talk about pro wrestling without a crowd of fans, breaking coronavirus ramifications, analysis of WrestleMania developments, AEW, NXT (127 min)

WKPWP FLAGSHIP - Keller & Parks discuss wrestling shows without live audiences, WrestleMania's top developments, AEW, NXT

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest cohost Greg Parks, PWTorch Newsletter columnist and host of the “Wrestling Night in America” PWTorch Dailycast show. They talk about pro wrestling without a crowd of fans, the very latest regarding coronavirus ramifications on pro wrestling industry, analysis of WrestleMania developments, extended talk about key happenings on AEW and NXT this week, and more.

