LECLAIR’S WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT 4/10: Alt perspective, detailed coverage of WrestleMania fallout, Strowman as champion, Women’s tag title rematch, more

In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks breaks down both nights of WrestleMania with callers and emailers. Topics include the quality of the Firefly Funhouse match, the decision to put Charlotte over Rhea Ripley, the potential of wrestlers getting more creative freedom in the current environment, and more.

LECLAIR’S WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

APRIL 10, 2020

ORLANDO, FL AT WWE PERFORMANCE CENTER

AIRED ON FOX NETWORK

Announcers: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

-The show opened sans the usual Smackdown theme music video. Michael Cole welcomed the audience to the show, emanating from the Performance Center.

-Braun Strowman’s music played and he stepped out onto the stage, wearing the Universal Championship around his waist. Michael Cole began talking to Corey Graves, who returned to the commentary table. Cole threw to clips of Strowman’s match with Goldberg from WrestleMania.

Strowman slapped the title. He said when opportunity knocks on the door, you answer it. He said he “knocked opportunity off its damn hinges.” He said he took everything Goldberg had to dish out and refused to stay down. Braun said he put Goldberg down for good. Strowman said it was the greatest moment of his career. He was cut off by Shinsuke Nakamura’s music. Nakamura walked to the ring alone.

Strowman brushed Nakamura off, but asked what he wants. Nakamura said he’s knocking on Strowman’s door. “You’re supposed to say, ‘who’s there?’, ” Shinsuke joked. Nakamura said the last time he saw Strowman, he, Sami, and Cesaro beat him. “No one tuned into Smackdown to hear you run your mouth,” Strowman retorted.

Strowman offered to knock Nakamura out. Nakamura told Strowman an old Japanese proverb. Strowman responded by saying he had his own proverb, “get these hands.” Cesaro then attacked Strowman from behind, but Strowman quickly dispatched him. Cesaro and Nakamura regrouped on the ramp. Strowman yelled, saying he’d see Nakamura later tonight.

-Michael Cole and Corey Graves ran down tonight’s show, including a rematch between Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross vs. Asuka & Kairi Sane, and a look at Otis and Mandy Rose’s romance.

(LeClair’s Analysis: Strowman started out this promo relatively strong. I’m not a huge fan of putting the title on him, but under the the extraordinary circumstances, I’m not going to get too upset about it. I’m glad to have a full time champion, and more importantly, anyone not named “Goldberg.” I understand what they’re trying to do here, setting up a match for Strowman right out of the gate, but Nakamura has not been sold as a credible opponent in recent months, especially to Strowman. Again, it’s hard to fault them too much for choosing him, given their limited access to talent, but it further highlights the weaknesses of continuing to hold these shows.)

-Out of the break, they showed a Progressive “Match Flo” for the Women’s tag team title match at WrestleMania, leading into the rematch tonight.

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross headed to the ring with their newly won tag team titles. Asuka & Kairi Sane headed to the ring next.

(1) ALEXA BLISS & NIKKI CROSS (c) vs. ASUKA & KAIRI SANE – Women’s Tag Team Title match

Kairi Sane attacked Alexa Bliss right at the bell, dropping her with a surprise dropkick from behind. She quickly took Alexa to the corner, tagged in Asuka, and the two began working Bliss over. They exchanged quick tags and attempted a double suplex, but Bliss blocked it. Asuka & Sane were still able to take Alexa down.

Sane went for am arm drag on Bliss, but Bliss countered into a roll up for a quick two count. Both women sprung to their feet and traded blows. Sane stomped on Bliss’ feet and tagged in Asuka, who quickly ran to knock Nikki Cross off the apron. Asuka & Kairi continued their quick tags and isolation of Bliss.

Asuka held up Bliss for Kairi to hit an open chested basement dropkick. Bliss slowly returned to her feet and caught Sane with a dropkick. Sane rolled to the outside. Bliss crawled to her corner, but Cross was still on the floor, selling Asuka’s attack from moments earlier.

Kairi tagged in Asuka. Asuka shot Bliss through the ropes to the floor. Asuka followed her out and threw on a headset, screaming in Japanese on the mic. Nikki Cross returned and dropped Asuka with a cross body on the outside. Cole sent the show to commercial.

Back from the break, Asuka had Nikki Cross on the mat. She taunted Bliss, then tagged in Kairi. Kairi continued where Asuka left off, delivering kicks to the midsection of Nikki. Sane attempted an Alabama Slam, but Cross rolled through into a sunset pin for a two count. Sane quickly regained control.

Sane tagged in Asuka, who stomped away at Cross in the corner. Cross caught Asuka with a quick elbow out of the corner, then knocked Sane off the apron. Cross caught Asuka with a roll up for a two count. She crawled toward Bliss, but Asuka caught her. Asuka attempted a German suplex. Cross countered into a bulldog and made the hot tag into Bliss.

Asuka tagged in Sane. Bliss caught her with a pair of clotheslines and then the double rolling knees. Sane popped up and caught Bliss with a spear for a near fall. Bliss slapped Sane in the face then tagged in Cross. Cross and Bliss looked to execute a double team move, but Asuka hit the ring and delivered a swift kick to Cross. Sane tagged in Asuka. Asuka lifted Cross into a powerbomb position. Sane came off the top rope with a leaping clothesline in homage of the Doomsday Device. Asuka immediately transitioned into an arm bar. Cross rolled it into a pin, but Asuka kicked out.

Asuka transitioned into the Asuka Lock. Alexa Bliss rushed into the ring and broke up the hold. Sane returned to the ring and tossed Bliss to the outside. Asuka tagged in Sane. Sane set up fo the Insane Elbow. Cross rolled out of the way and tagged in Bliss. Bliss caught Sane for a DDT. Asuka pulled Sane from the ring.

Cross tried to attack Asuka on the outside, but Asuka dropped her with a knee. Alexa Bliss climbed to the top rope and flew to the outside, hitting Asuka & Sane simultaneously with a Twisted Bliss. Alexa tossed Kairi back in the ring. She jumped from the top, but caught herself as Sane rolled through. Bliss backed into the corner. Cross tagged herself in. Bliss engaged with Sane. Bliss caught her with a big right hand. Cross followed up with a neckbreaker for a three count.

WINNERS: Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross in 13:00

(LeClair’s Analysis: Not a bad match. I’d say it was a bit stronger than their encounter at WrestleMania, though there was nothing particularly special going on here. Bliss and Cross make a good team and I think they’ll continue getting strong reactions in front of live audiences now that they’ve been fully established during this down time as an effective babyface tag team.)