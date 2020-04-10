4/10 WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT: Keller’s coverage of WrestleMania fallout, Braun Strowman celebrates beating Goldberg, will Roman Reigns even be mentioned, Asuka & Sane vs. Cross & Bliss

In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks breaks down both nights of WrestleMania with callers and emailers. Topics include the quality of the Firefly Funhouse match, the decision to put Charlotte over Rhea Ripley, the potential of wrestlers getting more creative freedom in the current environment, and more.

KELLER’S WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN REPORT

APRIL 10, 2020

TAPED IN ORLANDO, FLA. AT THE PERFORMANCE CENTER

AIRED ON FOX NETWORK

Announcer: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

[HOUR ONE]

-Cole introduced the show as Braun Strowman made his way to the ring to open the show. He had the WWE Universal Title belt around his waist. They aired a brief video package on his win over Goldberg. He stood mid-ring and said he took everything Goldberg gave him and refused to stay down, then put him down for good. He said it’s the greatest moment of his career. Suddenly Shinsuke Nakamura’s music interrupted Braun. Graves said Nakamura was the man Strowman had to defeat to become Intercontinental Champion “several months back.”

(Keller’s Analysis: It crossed my mind here that I could imagine WWE hot-shooting a series of Universal Title changes on a weekly or near-weekly basis to create a buzz and help TV ratings post-WrestleMania. I’m not endorsing it, but the usual rules and reasons for following them in this environment might be thrown out.)

Nakamura entered the ring and said, “This should be funny, what do you want?” Nakamura said Braun said when opportunity knocks, open the door. “Knock knock,” said Shinsuke. Braun said nothing. Nakamura said, “You’re supposed to say ‘who’s there?'” Nakamura said reheard Braun talk about his WrestleMania moment, but the last time they saw him, “we beat you.” Braun told him to cut the crap because nobody tuned into Smackdown to hear him run his mouth. He asked him to let him enjoy his first Smackdown as Universal Champion while he knocks the crap out of him. Nakamura spoke back to him in Japanese. Then he translated to English: “The weak are the meat and the strong eat,” he said. Strowman said later tonight he’s going to get these hands. When Cesaro entered the ring from behind, Braun shoved him over the top rope. Nakamura then blindside kicked Braun. Nakamura and Cesaro retreated as Cole asked how wise that “hit and run” was.

(Keller’s Analysis: That was fine. It’s tough to celebrate a title win as a babyface without a crowd, but to celebrate without a backstory and when you were a late substitute without any explanation for Roman Reigns. The bright side is, in retrospect, Reigns didn’t do anything to earn it other than having never lost it, so it’s not like Braun has any heat on him for stealing something from Roman. It was peculiar not seeing Sami Zayn out there. Maybe WWE is trying to minimize how many people interact close-up, but Sami could easily cut a promo from the stage or ringside, acting scared to get close to Braun. It points to him not being there.)

-Cole hyped that The Miz are back with another trailblazing episode of “The Dirt Sheet.” Graves said he’s still trying to wrap his mind around the unlikely romance of Otis and Mandy Rose, and they’ll look at that later tonight. Cole plugged the Women’s Tag Team Title rematch, up next. [c]

-A sponsored recap aired of the Women’s Tag Team Title change at WrestleMania.

(1) NIKKI CROSS & ALEXA BLISS vs. THE KABUKI WARRIORS (Asuka & Kairi Sane) – WWE Women’s Tag Team Title match

Kairi opened with a running dropkick at Bliss. Four-way action broke out with Asuka and Kairi knocking Nikki out of the ring and then taking it to Bliss with a double-team. Bliss fought back seconds later, but was overwhelmed by the high-energy heel duo. Comfortably in control, Asuka went to the announce table and put on a headset. She yelled into a headset while standing on the announce table. Nikki met her on the table. They brawled. Bliss yanked Asuka’s legs off the table. Nikki then leaped onto Asuka and pounded her chest like Tarzan as they cut to a break in 4:00. [c]

Asuka was in control of Nikki after coming back from the break. A couple minutes later, Nikki landed a bulldog and tagged out to Bliss, who went to work Kairi. Nikki crashed face-first into the corner. Asuka lifted Nikki up and set up a Doomsday Device top rope elbow by Kairi. Asuka then applied her Asukalock. Cross leveraged Nikki’s shoulders down for a two count. Asuka applied another armbar. Bliss jumped in to break it up. Kairi went for a top rope move, but Nikki moved. Nikki then tagged in Bliss who went after Kairi with a DDT. Asuka yanked Kairi out of the ring by her leg to stop the pin. Bliss leaped off the top rope with a Twisted Bliss onto both Asuka and Kairi on the floor. Back in the ring, Bliss tagged in Nikki, who landed a twisting neckbreaker for the three count.

WINNER: Bliss & Cross in 13:00.

-Cole hyped that still to come was Strowman vs. Nakamura, which was now official. They didn’t advertise it as a title match, though.

-Graves said up next was a recap of the Otis-Mandy saga. [c]