NXT gets a rare viewership victory over AEW Dynamite in total live and same night viewers, details, key metrics, perspective

In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks breaks down both nights of WrestleMania with callers and emailers. Topics include the quality of the Firefly Funhouse match, the decision to put Charlotte over Rhea Ripley, the potential of wrestlers getting more creative freedom in the current environment, and more.

NXT got a rare total viewership victory over AEW by the slimmest of measurable margins this Wednesday night, drawing 1,000 more viewers (693,000 to 692,000). It also scored a ratings win – 0.57 to 0.53.

Viewership for AEW was up from the prior week (up 5,000 from 687,000). Viewership for NXT was up from the prior week by a wider margin (up 173,000 from 520,000).

The average NXT viewership this year is 689,000. AEW’s average viewership this year if 858,000.

AEW still beat NXT across the board in the key demographics and finished no. 32 in the cable top 50 among 18-49 year olds. NXT didn’t land in the top 50.

NXT headlined with a Johnny Gargano vs. Tomasso Ciampa and also a long-built-up six-woman ladder match to determine Charlotte’s first challenge. AEW headlined with Cody vs. Shawn Spears in a first-round tournament match for the TNT Championship Title.

Next week, NXT doesn’t have as strong of a line-up, while AEW is headlining with a heavily-promoted Jon Moxley vs. Jake Hager match for the AEW Title.

