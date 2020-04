FREE PODCAST 4/10 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Chiari: Post-WrestleMania reset with Braun-Bray feud set-up, Jeff Hardy push, Forgotten Sons, MITB hype, XFL, live callers & mailbag (147 min)

In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks breaks down both nights of WrestleMania with callers and emailers. Topics include the quality of the Firefly Funhouse match, the decision to put Charlotte over Rhea Ripley, the potential of wrestlers getting more creative freedom in the current environment, and more.

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Mike Chiari from Ring Rust Radio and Bleacher Report to discuss with live callers WWE Smackdown which was a post-WrestleMania reset with a Braun Strowman-Bray Wyatt feud set-up, a Jeff Hardy push, Forgotten Sons SD debut, Money in the Bank hype, Sasha Banks-Bayley dynamic develops, Sheamus, Elias, The Dirt Sheet with Miz & Morrison, and more with live callers & mailbag. Even some post-mortem XFL talk.

