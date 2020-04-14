FREE PODCAST 4/13 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Fann: Drew vs. Seth angle, Zelina’s Crew, MITB qualifiers, Becky’s promo, Charlotte’s promo, live callers and emails (159 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST (ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Brandon LeClair to break down WWE's decision to return to live tapings this week. They also talk about WrestleMania fallout from Raw and Smackdown, and answer caller and email questions about SANADA breaking free from LIJ, potential Money in the Bank winners, PWI recognizing fewer world titles, and more.

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Rich Fann from the “Deep Dive” PWTorch Dailycast to talk about WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers and emails. They discuss the Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins angle, Zelina Vega’s Crew, Money in the Bank qualifiers, Becky Lynch’s promo, Charlotte’s promo, pro wrestling taking place during coronavirus, the Florida designation of WWE as “essential,” and more with live callers and emails.

