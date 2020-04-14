4/13 AEW ROAD TO TNT CHAMPIONSHIP: Cody receives a call from Arn Anderson, Colt Cabana on arriving in AEW, Jake Roberts brags up Lance Archer, plus Bunny, Joey Janela, Britt Baker

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST (ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Brandon LeClair to break down WWE's decision to return to live tapings this week. They also talk about WrestleMania fallout from Raw and Smackdown, and answer caller and email questions about SANADA breaking free from LIJ, potential Money in the Bank winners, PWI recognizing fewer world titles, and more.

ROAD TO TNT CHAMPIONSHIP

APRIL 13, 2020

POSTED ON YOUTUBE.COM

REPORT BY ZACH GRAHAM, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

-Cody sitting at a desk plays a voicemail from Arn Anderson. Arn praised Cody for his use of the figure0-four submission after a double Cross Rhodes against Shawn Spears last week. Anderson turned his attention to Darby Allin and Sammy Guevara in the next round of the TNT Championship Tournament. Arn said Darby Allin is “so reckless with no disregard for his personal health” which scares him. Meanwhile, Guevara is a better match up for Cody. Guevara is more reckless and will want to show off, which can help Cody take advantage of his size and strength advantage. Anderson then mentions the idea of Jake Hager winning the AEW Championship and says the political ramifications if he were to win are just too huge to consider. Anderson then repeats that Guevara is their hopeful choice for the next round of the tournament. The screen fades to black as Cody sits and contemplates what Arn Anderson said.

– Colt Cabana is in an empty weight room and started by talking about his past experience in wrestling. Highlights of his matches so far in AEW are mixed in with Cabana talking on screen. He says that he expected to come in to AEW with an undefeated record and someone that the fans are talking about when they realize that he’s good. Cabana said he thinks there was a lower expectation from those within the company and maybe a different demographic of the fans and now he’s even blowing their expectations. He said he’s always known that he is a great competitor and a great wrestler, as well as being a little charismatic and a little over the top and fun.

Jake Roberts talks about Archer as film of Archer’s backyard wrestling match airs. Roberts said that when this TNT Championship idea came about, he thinks the championship was made for them. Roberts said TNT would love to have Archer out there in front. Roberts said, “If you want to take something to a party, take [Archer] to the party because everyone is going to look and everybody is going to bow down.” In their minds, this championship belt is a ball, “and do you really want to be the one to come and take that ball?” Roberts says that Lance is going to enjoy this because each time he wins he knows he’s getting a little closer to what they want.

Cabana said that his whole career he’s been a “fight from the bottom guy.” Cabana acknowledges that Archer was dominant in Japan, but what about him? Cabana said he’s been dominant in Japan for over 15 years.

Roberts said he’s watched Colt Cabana for years and he knows what he’s capable of. He says that Colt has some stuff, but not near good enough. Roberts said that Lance Archer is 275 pounds of raw steel. Archer has an attitude, he’s got a chip on his shoulder, and he’s pissed off.

Cabana said he’s wrestled around the world for a long time and he’s seen Archer around the world and he is prepared for this man, no matter how big or tough he is. Cabana said that that’s the beauty in this story; he’s going to show his worth and prove it to himself.

Roberts said Archer has something none of you people have, he’s a freaking animal. “Listen to me, or regret it.”

Cabana said he’s gambling on himself in this tournament and he’s betting on himself to become TNT Champion.

A graphic aired showing that Lance Archer vs. Colt Cabana was this Wednesday.

– Cody Rhodes was writing “Billy Gunn Zoom Etiquette” on a white board behind him. Cody apologized saying that he will now give them his undivided attention. A screen of AEW talents were then shown on a video conference call including The Butcher, Cody, Tony Schiavone, The Bunny & The Blade, Joey Janela, QT Marshall, and Britt Baker. Cody said these are unique times and they don’t have the roster at full force right now, so they’ve been doing these Zoom Conferences to get some ideas and feedback. Cody then asked for ideas regarding shoulder content and for AEW in general. Cody asked QT Marshall, the associate producer of AEW, to help explain what he means and he said that they’re looking for ways to connect them with the audience in ways other than in-ring performance. Cody threw to Tony Schiavone saying this is his meeting. Schiavone then started talking about the new Technique by Taz feature that he’s been doing and they were excited about it, so Schiavone thought he’d expand it to this group of wrestlers who he considers to be some of the most talented. Britt Baker and Joey Janela could be seen visibly scoffing at that comment. Schiavone then said something complimentary about all of them before tossing to Butcher, Blade, and Bunny for any thoughts or ideas for something they may be able to put on AEW Dark, Road To, or Dynamite.

Bunny said they have some ideas, but first she wanted to compliment QT Marshall and he looks really good. Cody chimed in that he got hair plugs. Bunny then pitched their idea, which was renaming the tag teams in the division. Instead of the Best Friends they can be the “Give it a Rest Friends,” instead of Jurassic Express they’ll be “The Stupid Dinosaurs,” and instead of Private Party they can be the “Stay in Your Lane Party.” Cody looked up at a camera filming him in the room and he looked unamused. The last name she pitched was SCU being changed to “SCU Later.” Schiavone ensured Cody had all those ideas written down, then thanked them before transitioning to Britt Baker.

Britt Baker then started talking about her idea. She called it a ratings hit and a classic homerun. She’s going to do a promo. She wants to do a promo to discuss Hikaru Shida’s “attempt to kill her” last week. Baker said she wants to carry a weapon, maybe a kendo stick. She also wants money to fall from the ceiling and have Tony Schiavone carry her to the ring on his shoulders. Schiavone looked concerned, but transitioned to Joey Janela without putting up much of a protest.

Joey Janela said he’s come up with a great idea. “It’s called ‘Cooking Pasta with the Bad Boy’” he said. The others were shown perplexed and unimpressed by this idea. Janela pitched having a couple of girls in tight bikinis with him and Cody interrupted and just wanted to know if Janela is a good cook. Janela responded with “I guess… we could always try since I have all this down time.” Britt Baker finally interjected and called this idea terrible and dumb. Cody then said all of these were terrible ideas and everyone starts talking over one another incoherently. Schiavone finally said “we’ll get back with you” and slammed his laptop closed and rubbed his eyes in frustration.

FINAL THOUGHTS: The creative meeting was interesting, but I wasn’t a fan of showing it. I didn’t find it to be funny or all too interesting, it came off as annoying. All the ideas were cartoonish and, quite frankly, stupid. The premise of them meeting was interesting and I think it can work, I just didn’t think the content worked for me here.

The Archer and Colt Cabana promo was really good! I don’t think there’s much question that Archer will win, but they’ve done their best to make the audience think that Cabana has a shot at winning. I hope we get some version of this video package on television on Wednesday, but given the fact there’s an AEW Championship match also happening, I have a feeling this may open the show Wednesday instead.

