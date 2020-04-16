FREE PODCAST 4/16 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow: McMahon and Soucek discuss WWE releases and which talents could soon find a home in AEW, Rollins’ IG reaction, Dynamite including Moxley-Hager, more (93 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST (ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Brandon LeClair to break down WWE's decision to return to live tapings this week. They also talk about WrestleMania fallout from Raw and Smackdown, and answer caller and email questions about SANADA breaking free from LIJ, potential Money in the Bank winners, PWI recognizing fewer world titles, and more.

SHOW SUMMARY: Even though WWE isn’t a regularly-covered topic on this show, it was hard to ignore the news of the day, which was 29 WWE employees getting released. Mike McMahon and Andrew Soucek start the show with a 30-minute conversation on the releases – why they happened and which talents could soon find a home in AEW. They also talk about Seth Rollins’ IG reaction, where he thought people were being “unfair” to WWE. Then they focus on Dynamite, including the Moxley-Hager World Title match in an empty Daily’s Place, and then take emails. For next week’s show, email us at AllEliteAfterShow@gmail.com.

