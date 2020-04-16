WWE cuts four more wrestlers from NXT including independent standout Purrazzo, update on new non-wrestling cuts made from NXT (w/Radican’s Analysis)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST (ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Brandon LeClair to break down WWE's decision to return to live tapings this week. They also talk about WrestleMania fallout from Raw and Smackdown, and answer caller and email questions about SANADA breaking free from LIJ, potential Money in the Bank winners, PWI recognizing fewer world titles, and more.

WWE cut four more wrestlers today after making twenty cuts yesterday. NXT wrestler M.J. Jenkins announced on her Twitter page that she was released. NXT talents Deonna Purrazzo and Aleksandar Jaksic also announced that they had been released from WWE. NXT’s Dan Matha has also been released by WWE as confirmed by Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer.

Josiah Williams, who was a digital talent at the WWE Performance Center, has also been released. He tweeted that he was now open for bookings. Multiple sources tell PWTorch that Ace Steel, who worked as a coach at the WWE Performance Center, has been released as well.

Radican’s Analysis: I was surprised things didn’t work out for Purrazzo in WWE. She seemed like a sure-fire bet to be a star there the way she rose through the indie ranks and looked to have major league potential. Josiah Williams is a talented rapper and voice actor. It’s a shame to see him released from the company, as he has so much talent and and could have contributed to the company in so many ways. I have heard it’s possible more WWE releases are coming, but I haven’t heard of anymore cuts as of this writing.

