VIP AUDIO 4/16 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): Mailbag on Bret’s best WCW matches, choosing Cena over Batista, Hogan’s heel turn, WWE releases, Lesnar’s matches, independent contractors, WCW reset in 2000, more (65 min)

NOTE: Some of the language on The Fix may be NSFW.

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, Todd answers Mailbag questions on the following topics…

Can’t stats help determine the type of career someone had?

Reacting to a list of Lex Luger’s better matches that weren’t covered last week.

What was the reason Vince McMahon backed Chris Benoit enough to give him the title win at WrestleMania 20, and is he the most surprising WrestleMania main eventer ever?

Why did Vince McMahon ultimately choose John Cena over Batista?

Why was the Hulk Hogan heel turn in WCW such a big deal?

Has AEW been designated an “essential business” in Florida or does it just apply to WWE?

Which of the WWE releases should AEW hire?

How despicable really is WWE after the decisions they’ve made in the last week or so?

Why doesn’t Brock Lesnar do more moves than he does and have longer matches than he does since he is capable of so much more?

Why does WWE have such unbalanced power over their independent contractors compared to how things work in Europe?

Is it a good idea for WWE split off and have a show that’s just cinematic matches, separate from the traditional presentation?

Why should anyone be sensitive about the term “fake” when it comes to professional wrestling like Ronda Rousey said?

Did AEW pay a retainer fee to keep talent available for when they launched? Would it make sense for other companies to do that now for the recently-released WWE talent?

Revisiting 20 years ago when Eric Bischoff and Vince Russo stripped everyone of their titles, with thoughts on each of the champions who were stripped? Also, what does Todd think of that time in WCW history and the idea of relaunching like they did?

Is A.J. Styles a former WrestleMania headliners now that he closed out the first night of WrestleMania 36, or does that not count?

What is a list of Bret Hart’s best matches in WCW?

What was the deal with Hunter Hearst Helmsley and “Mr. Perfect” Curt Hennig in the fall of 1996?

Is Brock Lesnar really worth the money he is paid given his output and lack of clear impact on business?

