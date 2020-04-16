VIP AUDIO 4/16 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 1 of 2): Remembering Howard Finkel, timing of WWE roster cuts, review of Moxley vs. Hager, analysis of Raw, Smackdown, Dynamite, NXT, latest on UFC (65 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST (ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Brandon LeClair to break down WWE's decision to return to live tapings this week. They also talk about WrestleMania fallout from Raw and Smackdown, and answer caller and email questions about SANADA breaking free from LIJ, potential Money in the Bank winners, PWI recognizing fewer world titles, and more.

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, Todd remembers Howard Finkel and what he represented as a great ring announcer but also how Vince McMahon treated him and what that says about McMahon. Todd then gives his strong view on WWE’s decision to release so many wrestlers yesterday during a pandemic just days before the next investor’s conference call. From there, Todd reviews AEW Dynamite (including the Jon Moxley vs. Jake Hager main event), NXT on USA, WWE Smackdown (including Braun Strowman vs. Shinsuke Nakamura), and WWE Raw (including Drew McIntyre’s promo, Drew vs. Andrade, and Nia Jax squashing Kairi Sane). He closes with his thoughts on the latest UFC topics.

