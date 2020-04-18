FREE PODCAST 4/18 – WKPWP Interview Classic w/Sean “X-Pac” Waltman: (4-16-15) Why HBK was in trouble with management after HOF, why Sting was overwhelmed at WM, Reigns future, Chyna’s reaction to Hennig death (139 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST (ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest cohost PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin. Todd and Wade discuss Howard Finkel and what he represented as a great ring announcer but also how Vince McMahon treated him and what that says about McMahon. Todd then gives his strong view on WWE's decision to release so many wrestlers yesterday during a pandemic just days before the next investor's conference call. And much more.

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an Interview Classic with Sean “X-Pac” Waltman. In this interview, hosted by PWTorch editor Wade Keller, you will hear Waltman diagnosing what’s right and wrong with Roman Reigns’s push so far and what is his future, a breakdown of how Sting was impressed and overwhelmed at WrestleMania, why Shawn Michaels was in trouble with WWE management after the Hall of Fame, Chyna’s reaction to news of Curt Hennig’s death, and many more topics with one of the best Livecast regulars. Live caller and email questions are included in the show.

