VIP 2000 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #597 (April 8, 2000): In-depth coverage of WrestleMania XVI, Keller’s feature editorial arguing that Foley was wrong to come out of retirement for one match so soon after vowing he wrestled his last match, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST (ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest cohost PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin. Todd and Wade discuss Howard Finkel and what he represented as a great ring announcer but also how Vince McMahon treated him and what that says about McMahon. Todd then gives his strong view on WWE's decision to release so many wrestlers yesterday during a pandemic just days before the next investor's conference call. And much more.

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



We are now posting PWTorch Digital Newsletter PDFs for the year 1997 for the first time ever. These issues from 1997 have never been made available in their original format since their original printing press run 20 years ago.

SUMMARY of #597 cover-dated April 8, 2000: This issue features in-depth coverage of WrestleMania XVI including Keller’s Match Report with star ratings, Roundtable Reviews, Reader Reax, and Poll Results… Keller’s feature editorial arguing that Mick Foley was wrong to come out of retirement for one match so soon after vowing he wrestled his last match… Keller’s End Notes looks at WCW’s potential to fix its problems… WWF Newswire with comments by Mick Foley on retirement, WrestleMania notes, Phil Mushnick’s latest rant, and more… WCW Newswire features lots of backstage news on the WCW power shake-up… Plus reports on Raw, Nitro, Smackdown, Thunder, ECW on TNN, Power Pro, ETC Newswire, ECW Newswire, and more…

