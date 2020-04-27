Smackdown drops to a new low on Fox up against the second night of the NFL Draft despite heavily-hyped Triple H 25th Anniversary Celebration

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST (ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast - Mailbag w/Bruce Mitchell talking current breaking news topics

WWE Smackdown drew fewer than 2 million viewers in second hour on Friday, the first time on Fox viewership has dipped that low. The first hour drew 2.050 million viewers, the second hour 1.978 million. Smackdown went up against rounds two and three of the NFL Draft on ESPN, drawing viewership of 3.784 million and 3.104 million in the two hours head-to-head with Smackdown. The second hour of Smackdown was built around the 25th Anniversary Celebration of Triple H, although other than Triple H appearing in person, there was no conveyance to viewers of what that celebration would entail. Both Shawn Michaels and Vince McMahon appeared in person for the segment, while Ric Flair, B.G. James (Road Dogg), and Stephanie McMahon appeared on Triple H’s cell phone.

The previous week Smackdown’s two hours averaged 2.398 million. It has averaged 2.48 million viewers in 2020.

