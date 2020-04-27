SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST (ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast - Mailbag w/Bruce Mitchell talking current breaking news topics

(Search "wade keller" to subscribe in podcast app or CLICK HERE to subscribe in Apple Podcasts.)



SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L dives into the wonderful world of Lucha Libre for a look back at four matches which showcase all that makes that scene special. When it comes to talking Lucha, there’s nobody more informed than the international man of mystery himself, the purveyor of LuchaBlog and LuchaWiki, TheCubsFan! Cubs and Alan dissect some really varied matches with a couple of great multi-man tags in Arena Mexico showcasing two different generations, a hard-nosed brawl in the dirt courtesy of independent promotion Chilanga Mask, and one of the many great chapters of AAA’s tribute to Mexican soap opera with Billy Boy and Gran Apache going to war in a Bull Terrier Match. A really fun trip outside our comfort zone this week, with a little Chicago Bulls talk to start things off! Check it out!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO