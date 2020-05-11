5/11 WWE Raw Results: Keller’s report on Money in the Bank PPV fallout, Edge hunting Orton, Becky confronting Asuka

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Announcers: Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton, Samoa Joe

[HOUR ONE]

-They began with a video package on the prior night’s Money in the Bank match at WWE headquarters with an aerial shot followed by a mix of snippets and freeze-frames.

-The Raw opening theme aired.

-Phillips preview Edge and Randy Orton standing in the ring together in their first meeting since WrestleMania. Saxton said Rey Mysterio and Aleister Black dodged a bullet because they were thrown off the roof last night, they landed on a secondary roof and have been cleared to wrestle tonight. They’ll be facing Seth Rollins & Murphy. Also, Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross hosting “A Moment of Bliss” with a mystery guest.

-Becky Lynch made her entrance on the stage, carrying a MITB briefcase with her. The announcers wondered why that briefcase wasn’t with Asuka. Becky’s voice cracked. She said she’s torn between joy and sadness. She said she’s at a place in her life where things are about to change. She asked “the decision-makers” to raise the stakes for the MITB ladder match, and they did just that. She said she walked into those very doors in 2013 and she didn’t know anybody in this country when she did that. She said she didn’t know if she was good enough to be there. She began to cry as she said she didn’t know if anyone would care about a loudmouthed Irish woman who loved puns and toast. She said somewhere along the line, she learned they did care. She said they care so much they carried her to history. Through injury and triumph, it was the fans who stood up for her and carried her on her back. She said it was the fans she grabbed onto when she didn’t have anything else. She said the fans deserve to hear that she has to go away for a while. She could barely speak.

Asuka’s music interrupted. She marched out and yelled at Becky for having her briefcase. Asuka doesn’t read a room very well, does she? Becky said she has defeated her when nobody else could and has been the best wrestler in the world for a long time. She said she is so glad that this is happening to her. She said the match last night wasn’t for an opportunity to win the championship – it was for so much more. Becky opened the briefcase and revealed the WWE Raw Women’s Title belt was inside. Asuka looked shocked. Becky said she can’t fight anymore, but Asuka can. Asuka looked emotional. Then she confirmed she is the champion and she began to celebrate in an over-the-top manner. She danced with the belt at ringside and all the way to the back.

Becky cried in the ring as she watched Asuka climb the announce desk and stand in front of the announcers, celebrating. The announcers were solemn, understandably. Asuka returned to the ring . Becky cracked up a little. She told Asuka to go be a warrior because she’s going to go be a mother. Becky and Asuka hugged. Becky’s music played and she made her way to the stage, observing the Performance Center before stepping off the stage. The music shifted to Asuka’s. She danced as they cut to a break.

(Keller’s Analysis: First, that’s great news for Becky. That said, they really needed to reveal Becky was pregnant before Asuka’s celebration. It felt completely tone deaf and there was no way to enjoy even a little Asuka’s joy because it sounded like Becky might be about to announce she had a bad disease or something before she revealed the good news at the end. Asuka’s a good choice to be champion, and MITB is enough of an accomplishment to justify her being “handed” the title without beating Becky. Too bad the WrestleMania finish with Shayna Baszler was what it was, but there’s a hell of a rematch waiting for them in 18-24 months if Baszler becomes a dominant champion.)

-They went to Phillips, Saxton, and Joe on camera. Phillips called the previous segment astonishing.

-Charly Caruso told Becky that she almost cried. Rey Mysterio and Natalya congratulated her. The Street Profits and Bianca Belair joined her. Then Ricochet, Dana Brooke, Cedric Alexander, and R-Truth hugged her. Kairi Sane and Akira Tozawa were also there smiling.

(Keller’s Analysis: WHY IS A PREGNANT WOMAN MIXING WITHIN A FOOT OF A BUNCH OF PEOPLE WITHOUT MASKS AND HUGGING OTHERS? Tests aren’t 100 percent accurate, people can be asymptomatic and still be contagious. Even if they say they’re self-quarantining for two weeks, they just travelled to the arena from various parts of the country. I get a certain level of risk being taken to put on a show, but a needless group of 10-12 people gathered around a pregnant woman after traveling from who knows where to congratulate her is not essential. It’s awful judgment.)

-They showed clips of Bobby Lashley tearing through several gauntlet match opponents last week until he was DQ’d against Carrillo.

(1) BOBBY LASHLEY vs. HUMBERTO CARRILLO – No DQ match

Humberto avoided a Lashley spear, but when he went for a dive through the ropes, Lashley punched him out of mid-air. When Lashley picked up a chair at ringside, Humberto flew off the ring apron and dropkicked the chair into his face. [c]

Lashley was in control after the break. He rammed Humberto into the ringpost, then raked his eyes. Humberto ducked a chairshot, then jabbed Lashley with the chair, then bashed him across the back. Humberto springboard leaped at Lashley, then applied a full nelson. Humberto tapped out.

WINNER: Lashley in 9:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: They definitely seem to be building up Lashley to be a threat to Drew McIntyre, tearing through people like this.)

-They went back to the announcers on camera. Phillips introduced a video package on the Street Profits and Viking Raiders battling on a basketball court. First, the Street Profits relished the opportunity to prove the Viking Raiders aren’t better than them at basketball. Then they went to the Raiders who seemed to not even know what a basketball game consisted of. They said maybe they could sing karaoke.

-Phillips plugged Edge and Orton were up next. [c]

-Phillips threw to a replay of the Becky-Asuka announcement.

-Caruso congratulated Becky, then interviewed Asuka who was still elated. Kairi Sane entered and was wide-eyed, as if she hadn’t heard yet even though she was there for mask-free hug-fest with pregnant Becky earlier.

-They went to the announcers. Joe said the women have to know they’re on notice now with a new champion in Asuka. Phillips said next Randy Orton and Edge will stand in the ring the same time for the first time since WrestleMania. They aired a three minute video recap.

-Back to Phillips, he narrated a clip of Apollo Crews injuring his knee two weeks go in a match against Angel Garza. Then they cut backstage and showed Austin Theory arguing with Angel Garza and Andrade with Zelina Vega trying to play peacemaker. [c]

(2) ANGEL GARZA (w/Zelina Vega, Andrade, Austin Theory) vs. AKIRA TOZAWA

Joe said the argument earlier was just as sign of a growing pains that come with expansion.