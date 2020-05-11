HEYDORN’S WWE RAW REPORT 5/11: Alt Perspective coverage of the live show in a crowd free environment including Money In The Bank fallout, Becky’s big announcement, Orton, Edge, and more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

HEYDORN’S WWE RAW REPORT

MAY 11, 2020

LIVE AND WITHOUT FANS FROM THE WWE PERFORMANCE CENTER IN ORLANDO, FL

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

Announcers: Tom Phillips, Samoa Joe, and Byron Saxton

[HOUR ONE]

-The show opened with a highlight video package that detailed the Money In The Bank ladder matches from last night at the Money In The Bank PPV. When the highlights ended, the official Raw intro video played. When it finished, the announce team welcomed the audience to the show. Tom Phillips hyped the appearances from Edge and Randy Orton, Murphy and Rollins vs. Aleister Black and Rey Mysterio, and a special edition of A Moment Of Bliss.

Heydorn’s Analysis: Interesting. A Moment Of Bliss is typically a SmackDown segment. Something to watch moving forward.

-After the hype was finished, Becky Lynch walked out for her announcement. Instead of carrying the Raw Women’s Championship, Lynch was carrying the Money In The Bank briefcase. She put the briefcase on a table in the ring and then posed. From there, she grabbed a microphone and was choked up. She said that tonight was not an ordinary night because she was torn. Becky Lynch said that she asked the decision makers to raise the stakes for the Money In The Bank ladder match last night. She said they did, but said she needed to address something else first. Lynch then talked about her history and cried as she did. She said she would never forget her journey and that it was always the fans who had her back. She said she grabbed onto those fans when she needed them most. At this point, Becky Lynch said that she needed to go away for a while. Right away, Asuka hit the ring. Asuka yelled at Becky and pointed at the briefcase. Asuka said that was hers and Lynch agreed. She told Asuka that she was the only person to beat her and that was why she was happy to give her the news. Lynch said the ladder match was for so much more. She said the match was actually for the Raw women’s championship. Lynch said she couldn’t fight anymore, but that Asuka could and that she was the champion. Asuka appeared surprised, but then celebrated as Lynch looked on in tears. From there, Lynch told Asuka to be a warrior because she was going to go and be a mother. Asuka told Lynch congratulations and then hugged her. Lynch cried again and then left the ring as Asuka stood inside of it. The shot stayed with Lynch for her entire walk back up the ramp. At the top, she looked into the camera and said “I’m going to miss you guys” before leaving. At that time, Asuka was shown celebrating in the ring again and the show went to commercial break.

Heydorn’s Analysis: Wow. That is tremendously huge news. First and foremost, congrats to Becky. Though sad about having to leave wrestling, she appeared to be thrilled and proud about impending motherhood. Good for her. On the WWE business side, this is quite the situation. Becky Lynch is one of their biggest stars and amidst ratings erosion like we’ve never seen before, they need all the stars they can get. Lynch losing the title was going to be an important card to play at some point and now nobody will officially get that rub either. As for Asuka becoming champion, it makes the most sense. Is it a good option? No. Given the circumstances though, they don’t have many others. Asuka won a big match last night and had recently been presented as a force on Raw. In addition, her act is “clicking” a bit during this crowd-less atmosphere. To me, it was either this, or a tournament to crown the champion that would have chewed up television time week to week.

-Out of the break, the announce team played highlights of Becky Lynch’s announcement.

-After, Becky Lynch was interviewed backstage. As she was about to speak, Rey Mysterio, The Street Profits, Natalya, Bianca Belair, Cedric Alexander, Ricochet, and others congratulated her. From there, Bobby Lashley made his entrance. As he did, the announce team played clips of Lashley in the last chance gauntlet match last week including him spearing Humberto Carrillo after he was disqualified from the match. From there, Humberto Carrillo made his entrance. Once he got to the ring, the bell rang, and the match began.

(1) HUMBERTO CARRILLO vs. BOBBY LASHLEY – No Disqualification Match

Out of the break, both men tied up until Lashley grounded Carrillo. Lashley then smacked Carrillo in the face. From there, Carrillo got some offense in and slapped Lashley. Lashley soon took control back with a sidewalk slam. The action spilled to the outside of the ring. Lashley picked up a steel chair to use, but as he tried to, Carrillo jumped off the ring apron and hit the chair into his face with a knee strike. With Lashley down, the show went to commercial break. (c)

Out of the break, the action continued. Carrillo connected with a kick on the outside of the ring and tried to follow that with a move of of the guardrail. Lashley caught Carrillo in mid-air and then slammed him into the steel post to counter it. From there, Lashley held control of the match and tried to crush Carrillo with a steel chair. Carrillo dodged it again and then picked up the chair and started smashing Lashley with it.

Heydorn’s Analysis: Great fire and intensity from Carrillo there. He needs this type of edge if he plans on continuing to move up the card.

From there, Carrillo springboarded off the ropes, but Lashley caught him and immediately put him into a full nelson hold. This caused Carrillo to tap out and give the victory to Lashley via submission.

WINNER: Lashley via submission

Heydorn’s Analysis: This was fine, though not sure how keen I am on Bobby Lashley no-selling 7 chair shots. Taking into account last night and the last 3 weeks of Raw leads me to believe Lashley is on a path to something. Drew? Brock? Time will tell, but his booking has changed dramatically.

-After the match, the announce team played a video that detailed competition between the Street Profits and the Viking Raiders. The Profits were then shown hyping themselves up for a basketball game with the Raiders. From there, the Viking Raiders were shown. They looked at the basketball and complained about having to play. From there, the announce team hyped a basketball game between the Street Profits and the Viking Raiders for later in the evening. They then hyped Orton and Edge before going to a commercial break. (c)

Heydorn’s Analysis: Wait, a basketball game? Seriously? I know there is television time to fill, but this is wrestling right? Have a match.

-Out of the break, the announce team one again recapped the events from earlier in the show concerning Becky Lynch. After, Charly Caruso congratulated her and then interviewed Asuka. Asuka spoke in Japanese and as then joined by Kairi Sane. Sane congratulated her and both celebrated together. From there, the announce team said that Edge and Orton would come face to face in the ring for the first time since their match at WrestleMania. They then cued up highlights of the WrestleMania match.

-After the highlights, the announce team cued up more highlights that showed the events concerning Apollo Crews during his United States Championship match with Andrade. After, Zelina Vega’s team was shown arguing with each other backstage. The show then went to commercial break. (c)

Heydorn’s Analysis: If highlight video packages are your thing, this Raw is for you. At least 6 so far and the first hour still has 15 minutes to go.

-Out of the break, Angel Garza and Akira Tozawa were wrestling in the ring.

(2) ANGEL GARZA w/Zelina Vega, Austin Theory, & Andrade vs. AKIRA TOZAWA

Garza owned the match with strikes before whipping Tozawa into the ropes. Garza then tossed Tozawa into the air for a move, but Tozawa countered it into a hurricanrana. From there, Tozawa worked to control the match, but Garza stole it back after hitting Tozawa with a running PK in the corner. Garza then made the cover, but only got a two count. Out of the pin, Garza put Tozawa in an arm submission until Tozawa hit the ropes to cause a break. Throughout the early part of the match, the announce team debated why Vega’s team was arguing backstage. Back in the ring, Garza hit Tozawa with the Wing Clipper and covered for the 1,2,3 win.

WINNER: Garza via pinfall

Heydorn’s Analysis: The Tozawa booking and presentation is beyond confusing. He’s a jobber on Raw, yet the Raw announce team talk about him having a career resurgence on NXT during the cruiserweight tournament. Pick a lane, WWE. He can’t effectively be either one of these things at the same time.

-After the match, Vega, Garza, Andrade, and Theory all argued in the ring. From there, Drew McIntyre made his way to the ring. In the ring, he called Garza, Andrade, and Theory “bitches” before hitting the Claymore on Theory. Garza laughed and for good measure, he was hit with a Claymore as well. At that point, Andrade confronted Drew and stared him down as the show went to commercial break. (c)

Heydorn’s Analysis: I loved the under the breath “bitches” comment from Drew. Not because it was a swear word, but because it felt authentic and like the exact thing Drew would say to someone if he needed to fight them outside of a bar. That said, his appearance in general is a bit out of the blue.