VIP 2000 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #600 (April 29, 2000): Cover Story on New York senator proposing drug testing wrestlers, Sidebar story on a wrestler in New Japan dying from injuries sustained during a match, Part two of Lance Storm Torch Talk, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

We are now posting PWTorch Digital Newsletter PDFs for the year 1997 for the first time ever. These issues from 1997 have never been made available in their original format since their original printing press run 20 years ago.

SUMMARY of #600 cover-dated April 29, 2000: This issue features a cover story on a New York senator proposing drug testing wrestlers… A sidebar story on a wrestler in New Japan dying from injuries sustained during a match… WCW Newswire covers David Arquette’s WCW Title win and details of Hulk Hogan’s interview on WCW Live… WWF Newswire covers the monster rating for Raw that peaked with an 8.6 overrun rating for the tag team main event and Shawn Michaels’s pending return… ECW Newswire covers increasing tension between ECW and TNN… Part two of the Lance Storm “Torch Talk” with his thoughts on his former partner, Chris Jericho, having a tough start in the WWF, plus ECW’s locker room atmosphere, and thoughts on balancing family and wrestling… Wade Keller’s feature editorial examines Russo’s four major weaknesses as a booker… And more…

–DIRECT LINK: PWTorchNewsletter #600

–LIST OF LATEST 1998 BACK ISSUE PDF POSTS

–LIST OF ALL 1998 BACK ISSUES (old text article format)

–LIST OF LATEST 1997 BACK ISSUE PDF POSTS

–LIST OF ALL 1997 BACK ISSUES (old text article format)

–TUTORIAL ON DISPLAYING NEWSLETTER PDFS ON IPAD OR ANDROID TABLET

FULL NEWSLETTER TEXT AND PDF VERSIONS AVAILABLE EXCLUSIVELY TO VIP MEMBERS…

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO WITH DIGITAL PDF & TEXT NEWSLETTER ACCESS

OR SIGN UP FOR HOME POSTAL DELIVERY OF WEEKLY PAPER COPY: CLICK HERE