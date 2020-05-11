SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by his good friend Dean Knickerbocker for a celebration of 100 shows at the Torch! What better way to celebrate than with five classic matches that could be considered in the top 100 of all time. Alan and Dean discuss just how much of a lock they are (or aren’t), and wax poetic on the legendary wrestlers involved like Ric Flair, Manny Fernandez, Masa Fuchi, Mitsuharu Misawa, KENTA, Steve Williams, and more. A show full of ProWres Love (*Muto pose*) to lead us into 100 more! Check it out!

