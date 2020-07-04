FREE PODCAST 7/4 – WKPWP Interview Classic: (7-2-15) Tough Enough analysis with reality TV and wrestling dual expert Jonny Fairplay – what’s real, what’s fake, predictions, critique (93 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an Interview Classic from July 2, 2015 featuring Wade Keller’s interview with Jonny Fairplay with Tough Enough talk for the entire show, including reality TV veteran and pro wrestling manager and analyst Fairplay dissecting the format, production, how reality TV is fake, how to improve this season, predictions, and more.

