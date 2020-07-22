7/22 AEW DYNAMITE PRIMER: Cody to defend against top independent star, Moxley speaks, Page vs. Five, Kenny Omega, MJF, Bucks, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

JULY 22, 2020

AIRS ON TNT, 8:00 PM EST

BY JOSHUA CHAMBERS (@Josh_Chambers), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Arena

This week’s episode will emanate from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The 5,500 seat arena first hosted AEW’s Fight for the Fallen in July 2019 and will be home to AEW productions for the foreseeable future.

AEW Dark Results

Hikaru Shida defeated Rachel Chanel

Kip Sabian defeated Corey Hollis

Best Friends defeated Brady Pierce & Sabby

Ricky Starks defeated Will Hobbs

Scorpio Sky defeated Aaron Solow

Diamante defeated KiLynn King

Darby Allin defeated Robert Anthony

The Butcher & The Blade defeated Brandon Cutler & Peter Avalon

AEW Dynamite Pre Show with Jurassic Express

The Dynamite pre-show will air on YouTube at 5 p.m. EST/ 2 p.m. PST.

Dynamite Matches and Segments

MJF in action

Kenny Omega in action

Taz & Cage will appear

Ivelisse Velez vs. Diamante

Inner Circle vs. Jurassic Express

Hangman Page vs. 5 (w/Mr. Brodie Lee)

AEW Champion Jon Moxley speaks

Cody vs. “one of the top independent wrestlers in the world” for the TNT Championship

Young Bucks vs. The Butcher & The Blade – Falls Count Anywhere

Final Thoughts

A lot of fun stuff on the show tonight! Two things, in particular, have me excited:

(1) Cody vs. “one of the top independent wrestlers in the world.” Wrestling is at it’s best when wrestling gets people talking. When I saw Tony Khan’s tweet yesterday afternoon I immediately headed over to the wretched hive of scum and villainy that is r/squaredcircle to pore over the wide guesses and debate. The guesses ranged from CM Punk to James Ellsworth, but I think I know who it’s going to be (I won’t say it here in case I’m right) and I had a great time thinking about and imagining the different possibilities.

Tomorrow night on #AEWDynamite, @CodyRhodes will defend the TNT Championship against one of the top independent wrestlers in the world! It’s part of a huge card and what I promise will be a great episode of #AEW Dynamite tomorrow night on TNT at 8pm ET/7pm CT! pic.twitter.com/y3F77zKYXp — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 21, 2020

(2) Is Kenny Omega turning heel? God, I hope so. I’m in the camp that believes AEW is squandering Omega’s talents. He is a superstar and might be the best, most interesting wrestler in the world–but American audiences know that? How would they? I can’t wait for him to spinoff and do his thing as a singles star, and if he has to turn heel to do it then that’s fine with me.

