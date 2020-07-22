7/22 NXT ON USA PRIMER: William Regal to make a “huge announcement,” which matches are advertised, what to anticipate

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT ON USA PRIMER

JULY 22, 2020

WINTER PARK, FLA. AT FULL SAIL UNIVERSITY

AIRS ON USA NETWORK

William Regal is set to make a huge announcement on tonight’s show. Looking to move closer into the NXT Championship & North American Championship hunt Karrion Kross looks to send Keith Lee a message when he faces Dominik Dijakovic. It’s sure to be another exciting episode of NXT which takes place tonight on the USA Network from Full Sail University. Let’s take a look at what’s advertised for tonight’s show.

Dominik Dijakovic takes on Karrion Kross

William Regal to make a huge announcement

Dexter Lumis goes one-on-one with Killian Dain

ADVERTISED MATCHES & SEGMENTS

Dominik Dijakovic takes on Karrion Kross

Karrion Kross has set his target on NXT Champion & North American Champion Keith Lee, but Dominik Dijakovic who fell short in a match against Lee last week noted Kross isn’t ready for the challenge in a backstage interview. This didn’t sit well with Kross as he laid out Dijakovic backstage with a Doomsday Saito Suplex. Dijakovic looks for revenge as he faces Kross tonight in single’s action. The question is what kind of message will Kross send Lee when he takes on Dijakovic tonight?

Two more days until I beat the MS Paint tattoos off of Cosplay Goldberg while Sub-Zero’s Grandmother watches. pic.twitter.com/ujGhIOTjHJ — Dominik Dijakovic (@DijakovicWWE) July 20, 2020

Says the guy who looks like a refrigerator. pic.twitter.com/0rB0JCfdLx — Scarlett Bordeaux (@Lady_Scarlett13) July 21, 2020

(Amin’s Analysis: This should be fun to watch as Dijakovic who’s a great wrestler is another solid opponent for Kross to showcase his skills against before moving onto Lee.)

William Regal to make a huge announcement

NXT General Manager William Regal is set to make a huge announcement on tonight’s show. The question is what announcement will Regal make and what effects will it have on both the wrestlers and the NXT Universe?

(Amin’s Analysis: Let me first say the announcements made on NXT are much better compared to Raw and SmackDown. My first guess is Regal announces a special TakeOver brand name just like it was for In Your House. The second announcement would be a new tournament to crown a new NXT North American Champion and a way to split the titles away from Lee. Don’t think it will happen but would like Regal to announce that wrestlers from either Raw or SmackDown are joining NXT to help showcase it as part of WWE’s main brands.)

Dexter Lumis goes one-on-one will Killian Dain

Robert Stone had a rough couple of weeks as he failed to recruit Shotzi Blackheart to his brand and in frustration he mistakenly threw his coffee which apparently landed on Killian Dain who responded by tossing him to the floor. Dain was about to get his hands on Stone again last week but instead his intention turned to Dexter Lumis after Aliyah showed Lumis’s latest drawing. Dain demanded Stone get him a match with Lumis which was announced. The question now is what will happen when Dain and Lumis go one-on-one?

(Amin’s Analysis: The build for this has been silly as it started over thrown coffee. Having said that, I will say Dain and Lumis are both good wrestlers as they should have a fine match. Side note, I can see Shotzi getting her hands on both Aliyah and Stone in the coming weeks after they cost her a match against Indi Hartwell last week.)

The Big Takeaway From Last Week’s Show

My favorite Io Shirai defeated Tegan Nox in a terrific main event to retain the NXT Women’s Title. Keith Lee defeated Dominik Dijakovic in a great match to retain both the NXT Championship & North American Title.

Overall Thoughts

Tonight’s episode of NXT should be a very newsworthy one with William Regal’s announcement. The wrestling on the show is solid too great for most part. I look very forward to watching the show and seeing if any big angles come out of the show and if they announce upcoming championship matches.

CATCH UP… 7/15 NXT ON USA REPORT: Wells’s report on Io Shirai vs. Tegan Nox, Damian Priest vs. Cameron Grimes, Keith Lee’s first show as NXT Champion