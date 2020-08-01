News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 8/1 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive: Review (and preview of tandem review w/Radican) of Desperados III, then Brandon of WhySoSeriousPod joins to talk pandemic viewing, Mortal Kombat fatalities done in WWE can’t work a la Eye for an Eye, more (113 min)

August 1, 2020


SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Rich opens with a review of the THQ Nordic stress monster that is Desperados III – what I liked, what I loved, and what I think this style of game can do going forward – then jumps into a chat he had with Brandon of the WhySoSeriousPod Podcast, where they discuss his viewing habits during the pandemic, AEW’s usage of indy talent during the TNT title matches and how they need to sign some of those wrestlers (note: this was recorded before Eddie Kingston’s signing), and how far WWE would have had to go in production value to make “Eye for an Eye” Hollywood quality – or at least Mortal Kombat level.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2020