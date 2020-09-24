FREE PODCAST 9/23 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Dehnel: Road Warrior memories, plus full Dynamite analysis, Ben Carter buzz, live callers, emails (118 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Joel Dehnel to analyze AEW Dynamite with analysis of just about every segment of the show including the audible called with Lance Archer testing positive for COVID-19, the advancements of the Elite members, the return of Cody, and more, plus some talk of Ben Carter’s standout match on Late Night Dynamite and some Road Warrior talk early.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO