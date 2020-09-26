FREE PODCAST 9/26 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive: Will Cooling returns for a mixed bag talking G-1 30, Josh Barnett vs. Mad Kurt, essential Judge Dredd, Hurt Business vs. Retribution (and Retribution vs. Twitter), more (117 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Rich and Will Cooling start with a little G-1 banter, in particular the glorious nature of KENTA and his English promos, as well as how Will would love to see the Mox-KENTA NJPW US Title match done (and where!), WWE’s Hurt Business and Retribution’s feud and how both squads have outgrown the original portrayals, the amazing weekend on Twitter thus far for T-Bar/Dijak, the fun of a good media promo by wrestlers, Judge Dredd America, and a Britwres update on RevPro, and the feud between Mad Kurt and Josh Barnett, amongst the usual diversions.

