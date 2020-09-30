9/30 AEW DYNAMITE PRIMER: Will Eddie Kingston choose a naked mannequin for Mox to wrestle? Will Cody accept Brodie’s challenge? Will SCU vs. FTR go 20? Will Kassidy upset Jericho?

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE PRIMER

SEPTEMBER 30, 2020

AIRS ON TNT, 8:00 PM EST

BY JOSHUA CHAMBERS (@Josh_Chambers), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Arena

This week’s episode will emanate from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The 5,500 seat arena first hosted AEW’s Fight for the Fallen in July 2019 and will be home to AEW productions for the foreseeable future. A limited number of tickets were sold to this event.

AEW Dark Results

SCU (Scorpio Sky & Frankie Kazarian) defeated Ray Rosas & Ryzin

Penelope Ford (w/Kip Sabian) defeated Alex Gracia

Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Trent) defeated M’Badu & Bshp King

Jurassic Express defeated 5 & 10 of the Dark Order (Alan Angels & Preston Vance)

The Gunn Club (Billy & Austin Gunn) defeated Shawn Dean & Cezar Bononi

Tay Conti defeated Red Velvet

Chaos Project (Luther & Serpentico) defeated Brian Pillman Jr & Griff Garrison

Nyla Rose (w/Vickie Guerrero) defeated Rache Chanel

The Natural Nightmares (Dustin Rhodes & QT Marshall w/Brandi Rhodes) defeated 4 (John Silver) & Colt Cabana of the Dark Order.

Latest Rankings Released

Official #AEW Rankings as of Wednesday, September 30th, 2020 pic.twitter.com/7vVZSe5ck8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 30, 2020

Cody Responds to Brodie Lee’s Challenge

It means we have a NEW episode of Dynamite TONIGHT and for Mr. @ThisBrodieLee, we find out if @CodyRhodes will accept his challenge that was issued last week. Watch #AEWDynamite on @TNTDrama at 8e/7c https://t.co/om0ffjm7nb pic.twitter.com/Nm0efv2yvT — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 30, 2020

Cody returned last week to spoil The Dark Order’s post-match beatdown of Orange Cassidy. Following the run-in, Lee cut a fiery backstage promo challenging Rhodes to a dog-collar match. Cody will appear tonight and respond to the challenge.

(Josh’s Take: Lee’s promo last week was tremendous heel work, shooting on Cody’s awful neck tattoo and painting him as an undedicated member of AEW, a bad brother, and a terrible husband. Expect Cody to accept the challenge and for the segment to erupt into a chaotic brawl.)

Jon Moxley Faces Challenger of Eddie Kingston’s Choosing

TONIGHT on Dynamite, @MadKing1981 decides the fate of @JonMoxley as Kingston will choose the opponent for Moxley. RT with your prediction on who the opponent will be.

WATCH #AEWDynamite at 8e/7c on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/1428iihQ0n — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 30, 2020

Moxley successfully defended the AEW World Championship against Kingston last week. Kingston was granted a title shot after never technically being eliminated during the battle royal at All Out. This week Kingston will choose who Moxley will face.

(Josh’s Take: Okay, but why? I must’ve missed the part where they explained why losing his match gave Kingston this power. I know it doesn’t matter to most people, but AEW is still pushing their rankings as an important story, so whoever Kingston chooses is either already in line for a shot, or will leapfrog 5 guys that should be in the ring with Mox. In kayfabe, shouldn’t those guys be complaining pretty loudly about that?)

FTR Defends the Tag Titles Against SCU

TOMORROW on Dynamite, the AEW World Tag Team Championships are on the line as the challengers @ScorpioSky & @FrankieKazarian of SCU take on your champions FTR @CashWheelerFTR & @DaxHarwood. WATCH #AEWDynamite on @TNTDrama at 8e/7c. pic.twitter.com/qRnYVnor0l — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 29, 2020

FTR squares off against SCU tonight in a match with a 20-minute time limit. If the match goes the full 20 minutes, it will not be recorded as a time-limit draw and FTR will be credited with a win.

(Josh’s Take: Okay, listen: as we established a few months ago these primers double as my Scorpio Sky Stan Blog – which is why it pains me to complain (for the second time in one primer) about the ranking situation. FTR chose SCU to face them tonight, skipping the top 5 ranked teams in favor of a pair that hasn’t tagged together for six months? Tony Khan, if you’re reading this (he’s not, right?), please either drop the rankings or make them make sense. I might be the only person on the planet that cares, but it drives me nuts!)

Dynamite Matches and Segments

Britt Baker in action

Cody Rhodes responds to Brodie Lee’s challenge

Orange Cassidy vs. 10 (Preston Vance) of The Dark Order

Ricky Starks (w/Taz) vs. Darby Allin

Chris Jericho vs. Isiah Kassidy

AEW Champion Jon Moxley faces an opponent that Eddie Kingston chooses

FTR (c) vs. SCU for the AEW World Tag Team Championship – 20-minute time limit

RECOMMENDED: 9/23 AEW DYNAMITE TV RESULTS: Sage’s “alt perspective” report on Moxley vs. Kingston for the AEW World Title, Mr. Brodie Lee vs. Orange Cassidy for the TNT Title, Miro in action, Shida & Thunder Rosa vs. Diamante & Ivelisse, More.