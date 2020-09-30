Radican’s 9/27 G1 Climax 30 Night 5 report: Ibushi-Ishii, Ospreay-Takagi, Okada vs. White (w/spoiler free viewing guide)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NJPW G1 CLIMAX 30: NIGHT 5 SPOILER FREE VIEWERS GUIDE

I will provide a list of matches for people to watch after each show at the top of my review.

NIGHT 5 VIEWING GUIDE

(3) Kota Ibushi vs. Tomorhiro Ishii. (****½)

(4) Will Ospreay vs. Shingo Takagi. (****¾)

(5) Kazuchika Okada vs. Jay White. (****)

RADICAN’S G1 CLIMAX 30: NIGHT 5 REPORT

SEPT. 27, 2020

HYOGO, JAPAN

KOBE WORLD HALL

AIRED LIVE ON NJPW WORLD

English commentary provided by Kevin Kelly and Rocky Romero.

(a) YOTA TSUJI vs. GABRIEL KIDD

Tsuji went after Kidd’s leg during the early going. Kidd countered into a triangle attempt, but Tsuji freed himself and they came to a stalemate. They built to a back and forth exchange and Tsuji took down Kidd with a shoulder tackle. Tsuji got a single leg crab and the fans fired up as Kidd crawled to the ropes. Kidd teased tapping out, but instead he fired up and managed to get to the ropes to a big reaction from the fans.

Kidd mounted a comeback and the fans fired up. He capped a big sequence with a shoulder tackle of his own for a two count. The fans fired up as both men exchanged blows in the middle of the ring. Tsuji suddenly hit a big suplex and both men were down. They went back and forth and Kidd hit a butterfly suplex for the win. WOW!

WINNER: Gabriel Kidd at 7:40. (***½)

(Radican’s Analysis: These two Young Lions got the crowd so fired up ahead of the block matches. This was exciting as hell to watch. I can’t wait to see these two break out in the years to come.)

(1) YUJIRO TAKAHASHI (0) vs. IWGP HVT. TAG TEAM CHAMPION TAICHI (4) – A Block match

Takahashi attacked Taichi with his pimp cane before the opening bell. Taichi fired back and went on the attack. Taichi taunted Takahashi with some light kicks and he fired up. Taichi slapped Takahashi across the face. They brawled to the floor and Takahashi eventually hit an inverted DDT to get the upper hand.

Takahashi had Taichi up on his shoulders, but he raked his eyes. Taichi fired back and hit a jumping kick in the corner and both men went down. Takahashi returned the favor and bit Taichi’s hand. Taichi then raked Takahashi’s eyes at the same time he bit his fingers. They traded running kicks off the ropes, but neither man would go down. They went back and forth and Taichi went down after a big forearm.

They went to a big exchange off the ropes and Takahashi connected with a diving lariat. Takahashi then hit the Angle Slam for a nearfall. Taichi mounted a comeback and hit a big running clothesline for a two count. He ripped off his pants and the fans applauded. They went back and forth again and Taichi purposefully shoved the ref, hit a low blow and then got the Gedo Clutch pinning combination for the win.

WINNER: Taichi (6 pts) at 11:03. (**½)

(Radican’s Analysis: This was a bit slow at times, but the crowd enjoyed both heels trying to outdo each other with dirty tactics at times.)

(2) JEFF COBB (2) vs. MINORU SUZUKI (2) – A Block match

They went back and forth on the mat and Suzuki got the upper hand, so Cobb had to grab the bottom rope. Suzuki got his signature armbar around the ropes a short time later and the fans applauded. Suzuki worked over Cobb on the floor. He then tossed him back into the ring and hit a running kick to a seated Cobb. Cobb mounted a comeback and took Suzuki down with a shoulder tackle.

Cobb went on the attack and the fans fired up. He went to a series of rolling gutwrench suplexes. He eventually hit a powerslam and a standing moonsault for a two count. Cobb went for Tour of the Islands, but Suzuki countered and got a sleeper. He quickly turned Cobb into the Gotch Style Piledriver (GSP) for the win.

WINNER: Minoru Suzuki (4 pts) at 9:24. (***)

(Radican’s Analysis: This was fun while it lasted, but the finish came out of nowhere with Suzuki hitting his finishing sequence with ease to beat Cobb.)

They went to intermission to sanitize.

(3) TOMOHIRO ISHII (0) vs. KOTA IBUSHI (2) – A Block match

They had some great counter sequences during the early going. One big sequence concluded with Ishii blocking a big kick attempt from Ibushi. They shouted at each other and went to the middle of the ring to trade blows. Ishii walked at Ibushi as he nailed him with forearms out of the corner a short time later. Ishii shook all of them off and then floored Ibushi with a big chop. He began hitting ibushi with some light knees and kicks to the head. Ibushi fired up and Ishii knocked him right down with a forearm.

They went back and forth and Ibushi finally took Ishii down with a hurricanrana. Ibushi began kicking Ishii and he fired back with a big chop. They continued the exchange until Ishii went down after two vicious kicks to the body. Now it was Ibushi’s turn to hit Ishii with some light kicks. Ishii fired up, but Ibushi caught him with a powerslam. They went back and forth and Ibushi hit a springboard missile dropkick, but Ishii got right back up. He ran right into a powerslam. Ibushi no-sold the powerslam. Both men traded Germans and Ibushi finally kept Ishii down with a big dropkick off the ropes. WOW!

Both men began trading slaps back and forth to the face from their knees. They got to their feet and began trading slaps. Ibushi shook off one big slap and got a vacant look in his eyes after murdering Ishii with a HUGE slap. My god! Ishii shook off a Kamigoye attempt and hit several big chops. He shoved the ref over and nailed Ibushi with a big clothesline in the corner. Ishii hit a slap and Ibushi smiled and chopped the man right in the throat! He then hit the Last Ride for nearfall!

Ibushi fought out of another Kamigoye attempt and hit a jumping kick to Ibushi’s head and both men were down. Ishii hit a big running lariat a short time later and got a DEEP cover for a nearfall. The fans fired up and Ishii went for the Vertical Drop Brainbuster (VDBB), but Ibushi blocked it. Ibushi caught Ishii with a knee to the head and went for a Kamigoye, but Ishii countered it into a big headbutt to Ibushi’s chest. Ishii immediately hit a sliding lariat and made another deep cover for a nearfall.

Ibushi slipped out of another VDBB attempt. They went back and forth and Ibushi countered Ishii and hit a VDBB of his own and both men were down. Ibushi got up first, but ran right into a clothesline from Ishii. Both men hit slaps at the same time. Ibushi grounded Ishii with a big roundhouse kick to the head. Ishii blocked a poison rana attempt and went for a German , but Ibushi landed on his feet and hit a Boma Ye for a nearfall! WOW!

Ibushi went for a Kamigoye, but Ishii countered it with a lariat. They went back and forth no-selling and Ibushi finally hit a jumping knee off the ropes to Ishii’s head. He then hit the Kamigoye for the win. WOW!

WINNER: Kota Ibushi (4 pts) at 15:41. (****½)

(Radican’s Analysis: These guys went all out. Stiff strike exchanges, fighting spirit meters on max, great counter wrestling, and all you could want out of a G1 match between Ibushi and Ishii. The energy these two brought to the ring along with an enthusiastic crowd made for a special G1 environment.)

Ibushi and Ishii tried to hit each other as they were attended to by medical personnel after the match. That was a great touch.

(4) BRITISH HVT. CHAMPION WILL OSPREAY (4) vs. SHINGO TAKAGI (0) – A Block match

They had an absolutely insane exchange of counters during the early going before coming to a stalemate. Ospreay wanted a handshake. Shingo was skeptical, so Ospreay appealed to the crowd and they cheered. Shingo went after Ospreay, who took him down with a rana. Shingo went to the floor and Ospreay did his signature fake dive and the fans applauded. They went abc and forth on the floor. Shingo hit a big DVD on the floor. He then went on the attack back inside the ring.

They went back and forth and Ospreay caught Shingo with a handspring kick. Shingo suddenly fired back with a back elbow and took Ospreay down with a clothesline and the fans fired up. They went to another exchange of counters. Shingo got Ospreay up for a suplex, but he countered it into a Stunner. Ospreay then hit the Phenomenal Forearm a short time later. Ospreay set up and nailed the Sasuke Special to the floor.

Ospreay hung Shingo upside down in the corner and nailed him with a coast to coast dropkick. He went up top a short time later and hit a big SSP for a two count. Takagi managed to counter an Os-Cutter attempt into Noshigami and both men were down as the fans fired up with claps! They went back and forth and Ospreay slid around a lariat right into a Liger Bomb, but Takagi kicked out at two! The counter wrestling has been AMAZING in this match.

Ospreay connected with the Os-Cutter a short time later. They traded blows a short time later. Shingo countered a Stormbreaker and hit Made in Japan for a nearfall. The fans fired up as Shingo regrouped. Shingo hit a big Pumping Bomber, but Ospreay kicked out at the last second!

The fans applauded as Takagi questioned the ref’s count. This is easily the best atmosphere for a NJPW show so far since they started running shows again. Takagi and Ospreay went back and forth. Ospreay hit a poison rana, but Takagi blocked a rolling elbow with a headbutt. Both men butted heads from their knees. They got up and began trading forearms. Ospreay hit a Spanish Fly and they trading pinning combinations. Ospreay finally kicked out of a Shingo pinning combination and hit a big clothesline and both men were down once again.

Takagi ducked a Hidden Blade attempt, but Ospreay connected with a rolling elbow a short time later. They battled up top and Shingo clotheslined Ospreay off the top to the mat from the apron. Shingo carried Ospreay up to the top and hit a rolling DVD, but Ospreay kicked out at one! Shingo caught Ospreay coming off the ropes with a big clothesline a short time later for a nearfall. He then lifted Ospreay up and hit Last of the Dragon for the win.

WINNER: Shingo Takagi (2 pts) at 22:03. (****¾)

(Radican’s Analysis: Just an amazing display of counter wrestling between Ospreay and Shingo. This was a notch below their encounter last year in the finals of BOSJ, but it was still amazing. These two traded counter for counter the entire match and built to some insane exchanges that allowed the hot crowd to collect themselves. What a war this was. These two have fantastic chemistry in the ring. It really felt like I was watching cutting edge 2020 wrestling and that Ospreay and Shingo could truly influence a generation of wrestlers with this type of performance.)

Jay White got on the match and tried to get the fans to chant Kazuchika Okada’s name as he made his entrance. The fans aren’t allowed to cheer verbally in Japan. White then tried to attack Okada from behind, but Okada motioned that he could see him on the video screen. He then encouraged the fans to clap.

(5) KAZUCHIKA OKADA (2) vs. JAY WHITE (W/GEDO) (4) – A Block match

This is the venue where Gedo turned on Okada and joined forces with White in Bullet Club. Gedo hit Okada from behind during the early going. Okada chased him into the ring, but White cut him off from behind. White ran Okada into the barricade before tossing him back inside the ring to work him over. White targeted Okada’s back and midsection. In-between attacks he would mock the crowd by clapping and stomping his feet.

Okada mounted a comeback and went after Gedo. White tried to attack him from behind on the entrance ramp, but Okada hit them with a double DDT and the fans fired up. White fired back a short time later with a DDT of his own back inside the ring and both men were down. They battled up top, but White eventually caught Okada with a Blade Buster after a back and forth exchange for a two count. Okada suddenly fired back and caught White with his signature neck breaker over his back and both men were down.

Okada cracked White and he went down to the mat. Okada yelled at White and White got up only to get decked by another big exchange. Okada avoided another attack from Gedo and he ran White into Gedo to knock him off the apron, but White held onto the ropes to avoid a dropkick. White then hit a deadlift German and both men were down. Gedo could be heard telling White that he’s okay.

Gedo told White to hit the Rainmaker pose and White hit it. White went for a Rainmaker, but Okada blocked it. Okada then hit a dropkick off the ropes. He followed up with a tombstone and locked in the Money Clip. White struggled, but managed to get to the ropes. Both men went for their finishers, but White finally managed to counter the Rainmaker into a big Uranagi and both men were down.

They went back and forth. Okada slid out of the Blade Runner and hit a big dropkick. Gedo ran into the ring and Okada nailed him with a shotgun dropkick that sent him flying into the corner. Okada locked in the Money Clip and White tried to fight out of it with a spinning, so Okada hit a spinning Rainmaker. Okada applied the Money Clip again and the fans fired up.

Gedo ended up distracting the ref and White hit a low blow to free himself from the Money Clip. White signaled for the Blade Runner. Okada countered and got the Money Clip, but White hit a sleeper suplex right into a Blade Runner for the win.

WINNER: Jay White (6 pts) at 18:48. (****)

(Radican’s Analysis: The way things are shaping up, White is being booked as being nearly impossible to beat thanks to Gedo’s outside interference and his dirty tactics. White is really a great heel and although the match dragged in parts, this was a great overall.)

White got on the mic and asked Okada not to leave. Okada was being helped to the back. White begged Okada to stop. He said he wanted to say thank you. He thanked Okada for coming to Kobe Hall for celebrating the two year anniversary of they created the single most important moment in pro wrestling.

White said that night like tonight didn’t go the way he wanted it to. He said he hoped Okada could find peace from the face that he’s a piece of history. White said this isn’t the G1 tournament, it’s the J1.

White said he knows the fans are stupid. White said he’s the last Rock N’ Roller, he’s king Switchblade, and he single handedly sold out MSG. He said in 2020, he’s undefeated. He asked for applause, but didn’t get much of a response from the crowd. He said the crowd should breathe with the Switchblade because it will always be his new era.

G1 CLIMAX 30 STANDINGS THROUGH NIGHT 5

A BLOCK

Taichi (6)

Jay White (6)

Will Ospreay (4)

Minoru Suzuki (4)

Kota Ibushi (4)

Jeff Cobb (2)

Kazuchika Okada (2)

Shingo Takagi (2)

Tomohiro Ishii (0)

Yujiro Takahashi (0)

B BLOCK

Tetsuya Naito (4)

Juice Robinson (4)

Toru Yano (4)

Zack Sabre Jr. (2)

Evil (2)

Kenta (2)

Hirooki Goto (2)

Hiroshi Tanahashi (0)

Sanada (0)

Yoshi-Hashi (0)

Contact Sean at radicansean@pwtorch.com. Follow Sean on Twitter @SR_Torch.