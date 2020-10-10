FREE PODCAST 10/9 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Barbati: Draft Analysis, New Day split up, Fiend vs. Owens, Reigns-Uso, Sasha-Bayley, live callers (139 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Nick Barbati from PWTorch.com. They discuss Smackdown with callers and emails including full Draft analysis and what to make of all the moves made so far and what surprised them. They also look at who was eligible to be drafted, but wasn’t. They also talk with callers and read emails on New Day being split up, Lars Sullivan’s return, the Fiend vs. Kevin Owens match and what it portends, the Sasha Banks challenge of Bayley for a HIAC match, the latest with Roman Reigns and Jey Uso, and more.

