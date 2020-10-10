VIP AUDIO 10/9 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Draft Night One, New Day split up, Fiend vs. Owens, Reigns-Uso exchange, Sasha vs. Bayley, Tag Team Title change, more (22 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews WWE Friday Night Smackdown start to finish including full Draft analysis, New Day being split up, Lars Sullivan’s return, the The Fiend vs. Kevin Owens match, the Sasha Banks challenge of Bayley for a HIAC match, the latest with Roman Reigns and Jey Uso, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO