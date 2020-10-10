Radican’s G1 Climax 30 Night 9 report: Okada vs. Suzuki, Taichi vs. Ishii, Ibushi vs. Ospreay main event (w/spoiler free viewing guide)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NJPW G1 CLIMAX 30: NIGHT 9 SPOILER FREE VIEWERS GUIDE

I will provide a list of matches for people to watch after each show at the top of my review.

NIGHT 9 VIEWING GUIDE

(4) Taichi vs. Tomohiro Ishii. (****)

RADICAN’S G1 CLIMAX 30: NIGHT 9 REPORT

OCT. 5, 2020

KAGAWA, JAPAN

AIRED LIVE ON NJPW WORLD

English commentary provided by Kevin Kelly and Rocky Romero.

(a) YUYA UEMURA vs. GABRIEL KIDD – Young Lion match

David Finlay announced on Twitter that the C block committee will crown a winner this year. Kelly said this is all unofficial. Yota Tsuji is in first, Kidd is in second, and Uemura is in third right now in the unofficial standings. They went back and forth on the mat for a long period of time before coming to a stalemate near the ropes. They went to a big strike exchange and Uemura eventually took Kidd down with a big shoulder tackle.

Kidd got the upper hand and went for a butterfly suplex, but Uemura blocked it. They traded pinning combinations for several two counts until Uemura got a Boston Crab. Kidd struggled, but managed to get to the ropes. Uemura hit a double underhook overhead suplex. He then applied the Boston crab again and Kidd tapped.

WINNER: Yuya Uemura at 7:35. (**½)

(Radican’s Analysis: This was fine while it lasted, but it was on the lower end of what these Young Lions have done so far during this tournament.)

Kevin Kelly went over the standings. Five wrestlers are tied with 6 points right now.

(1) YUJIRO TAKAHASHI (0) vs. SHINGO TAKAGI (2) – A Block match

Both men brawled to the floor and went back and forth until Takahashi hit an inverted DDT on the apron. Takahashi worked over Shingo for a long period of time until Shingo fired back by biting his hand. Shingo went on the attack, but Takahashi held the ropes a short time later. He then hit an inverted DDT to further damage Shingo’s neck. He followed up with a Fisherman Buster and it was good for a two count.

They went to a big strike battle in the middle of the ring and the fans fired up. They trade counters until hitting clotheslines at the same time. They continued to go back and forth until Shingo hit a Pumping Bomber. Takahashi got right back up and put Shingo down with a clothesline and both men were dows as the fans fired up. They traded blows and Takahashi hit an Angle Slam. Takahashi hit an inverted DDT a short time later, but Takagi kicked out at the last second.

Shingo finally fired abc and hit a big clothesline. He followed up with a sliding lariat for a nearfall. Takahashi shoved the ref over and got his walking stick, but Shingo clotheslined it out of his hands and it broke. They went back and forth and Shingo hit Noshigami, but the ref was down. Shingo hit a Pumping Bomber and Last of the Dragon for the win.

WINNER: Shingo Takagi (4 pts) at 13:38. (**¾)

(Radican’s Analysis: Good match. Shingo seemed to be selling the effects of his match with Ishii the previous night of A block action. Takahashi was good here in spots, especially late in the match. He drops to 0-5 and is having a really forgettable tournament for the most part.)

(2) JAY WHITE (W/GEDO) (6) vs. JEFF COBB (2) – A Block match

Cobb went for the A.J. dropkick sequence, but White held onto the ropes and gave Cobb a light slap to the face before going to the floor. Cobb caught White with a big dropkick off the ropes a short time later. White held Gedo and Cobb dragged them both into the ring and ran them head first into each other. Cobb tossed White back into the ring, but Gedo grabbed his leg and that gave White a window to get the upper hand.

Cobb mounted a comeback and the fans fired up. Cobb went for a suplex, but White managed to slip out and hit a DDT. White got on a roll and hit a Bladebuster. A short time later he hit a chop block and went after Cobb’s leg. Cobb fired back and hit a swinging suplex after yanking White out of the corner. Cobb went for TOI and White tried to counter it into a Blade Runner, but Cobb blocked it and hit a German.

Gedo got up on the apron to distract Cobb and White him with a sleeper suplex from behind. Cobb then countered a Blade Runner attempt into a massive Tour of the Islands. He tossed Gedo into White and then hit Tour of the Islands again for the win. WOW!

WINNER: Jeff Cobb (4 pts) at 12:24. (***½)

(Radican’s Analysis: This match was good, but the last two minutes were really good. Cobb looked like a monster finishing off the heel White in surprising fashion. This win will give Cobb a lot of credibility going forward.)

The show went to intermission to clean the ring.

(3) NEVER OPENWEIGHT CHAMPION MINORU SUZUKI (6) vs. KAZUCHIKA OKADA (4) – A Block match

Suzuki controlled the action early. He took Okada to the floor and whipped him into the ring barrier. Suzuki focused his attack on Okada’s arm. The announcers pointed out that the strategy Suzuki was employing was to damage the Rainmaker arm, but that might not prevent Okada from winning with the Money Clip. The announcers pointed out Okada had a bad lower back as well.

They built up to a big strike exchange. Suzuki got the upper hand. He got a rear naked choke and went for the GSP, but Okada countered it into his signature neckbreaker and both men were down. They went back and forth a short time later. Okada missed a spinning Rainmaker, but connected with a dropkick on Suzuki off the ropes. Okada kept going for the tombstone and managed to hit it. He immediately applied the Money Clip.

Suzuki countered and got an arm bar, but Okada managed to get his foot on the ropes. They went back and forth and this time Okada connected with a Rainmaker. He sold his arm as he maintained wrist control. Suzuki ducked another Rainmaker attempt and got a rear naked choke. Okada went for the MC and Suzuki went for the choke and the gotch. Okada suddenly got on top of Suzuki and got a leverage pin for the win.

Suzuki flipped out at ringside after losing.

WINNER: Kazuchika Okada (6 pts) at 14:10. (***½)

(Radican’s Analysis: This was building up to be a really good match when Okada got the leverage pin out of nowhere. I liked that the finish came out of nowhere, as NJPW set the tone that not all matches paced like this one will necessarily go over 20 minutes.)

(4) IWGP HVT. TAG TEAM CHAMPION TAICHI (6) vs. NEVER OPENWEIGHT SIX MAN TAG TEAM CHAMPION TOMOHIRO ISHII (2) – A Block match

They went back and forth with Ishii hitting chops and Taichi hitting kicks. Ishii looked like he was weakening, but he fired back with a chop. Taichi hit another kick to his leg and he went down. Taichi had the upper hand for several minutes until Ishii began to fire up. Ishii finally caught Taichi with a big powerslam and both men were down.

Ishii had the upper hand, but Taichi caught him with a head kick in the corner and both men were down once again. The fans fired up as both men struggled to get to their feet. Romero pointed out how everyone seemed a step slower at this stage of the tournament. Ishii went for a suplex a short time later, but Taichi nailed him with a head kick. He tore his pants off, but Ishii suddenly sat up and glared at Taichi. Ishii charged at Taichi, but ran right into a head kick.

Ishii fired up again and hit a headbutt, but Taichi fired right back and decked him. Taichi hit a clothesline to Ishii back and then a backdrop suplex. Ishii blocked Black Mephisto and eventually turned it into a buckle bomb. Taichi no-sold it, but Ishii knocked him down with a clothesline.

Ishii blocked a low blow after Taichi shoved the ref and hit a headbutt. Ishii missed a jumping kick, but he managed to no-sell a buzzsaw kick to the head. He got up and hit a big forearm that decked Taichi. WOW! The fans fired up with Ishii in control. Ishii hit a folding powerbomb, but Taichi kicked out at two. Ishii hit a big running clothesline a short time later for a two count.

Kelly said Ishii had to go for his finish. The fans fired up as Ishii tried to lift Taichi to his feet, but he couldn’t stand up. Ishii went for the Vertical Drop Brainbuster, but Taichi escaped. Taichi grabbed the ref and shoved him at Ishii. Ishii shoved the ref out of the way and Taichi kicked him low. Taichi immediately went for the Taichi Clutch for a nearfall.

Taichi got up and hit the Last Ride for a nearfall and both men were once again down. Taichi no-sold a German, but Ishii fired back with a big headbutt to his chest. Ishii headbutted the corner padding. Ishii hit a big running clothesline, but Tiachi kicked out at one. He nailed Ishii with a clothesline and he got right back up. Taichi then hit a Saito with a sleeper suplex and both men were down as the fans fired up.

They traded counters. Ishii blocked Black Mephisto and eventually hit a jumping enzuguri. He hit a sliding lariat for a nearfall. Ishii finished Taichi with the Vertical Drop Brainbuster for the win.

Taichi tried to go after Ishii after the match, but he was dragged away.

WINNER: Tomohiro Ishii (4 pts) at 18:41. (****)

(Radican’s Analysis: Very good match. It was a little slow to get going, but these two went hold for hold and counter for counter down the stretch. Taichi nearly got the win by cheating multiple times, but ultimately it was Ishii who came out on top here.)

(5) BRITISH HVT. CHAMPION WILL OSPREAY (6) vs. KOTA IBUSHI (6) – A Block match

Ospreay set up for his fake dive sequence and Ibushi surprised him by running into the ring and going for a Kamigoye, but Ospreay escaped. He then went right into a handspring kick that sent Ibushi to the floor. Ospreay controlled the action and worked a leg submission inside the ring a short time later. The announcers mentioned Ospreay knocking Ibushi out of action after their Wrestle Kingdom match a couple of years ago. Ospreay picked up the win in that match. Ibushi went on the attack and hit a combination of strikes and a standing moonsault for a two count. The fans fired up with Ibushi in control.

Ibushi hit a big double stomp to Ospreay’s midsection. He went for the Last Ride, but Ospreay escaped. He hit PPC (Pip Pip Cheerio) that sent Ibushi to the floor. Ospreay then hit the Sasuke Special. Ospreay hit a reverse Bloody Sunday for a two count right before the 10 minute mark.

They battled up top and Ibushi went for a hurricanrana standing on the top rope, but Ospreay landed on his feet. Ibushi looked shocked and charged at Ospreay. They traded strikes and Ibushi got the vacant stare in his eyes. He decked Ospreay with one palm strike. Ospreay fired back and tried to go to the ropes, but Ibushi hit a German with a bridge for a nearfall. Ibsuhi hit a Boma Ye for a two count. He went for a Kamigoye, but Ospreay got out of it. Ospreay hita hook kick, but Ibushi avoided the Stormbreaker. Ospreay countered a hurricanrana attempt and hit a big sitout powerbomb for a nearfall.

Ibushi blocked a Hidden Blade attempt with a back elbow. He then hit the Last Ride for a nearfall right after the 15 minute mark passed. Ospreay blocked another Kamigoyoe attempt and got a rollup for a nearfall. Ibushi countered the Stormbreaker and they went back and forth. Ospreay went for the Os-Cutter, but Ibushi caught him with a V Trigger in mid-air. He then hit the Kamigoye for the win.

WINNER: Kota Ibushi (8 pts) at 15:56. (***½)

(Radican’s Analysis; This was a very good match at times, but it was tough to get into. There really wasn’t much of a hook to carry the match and it came down to who could counter who in the end and Ibushi came out at top.

This was kind of an odd night and perhaps the schedule was beginning to take a toll on the wrestlers at this stage.)

Kota Ibushi got on the mic after the match and cut a promo. The announcers indicated he was talking about going back to back and winning the tournament again.

G1 CLIMAX 30 RECORDS AND STANDINGS THROUGH NIGHT 9

A BLOCK

Kota Ibushi (4-1, 8pts)

Taichi (3-2, 6pts)

Jay White (3-2, 6pts)

Minoru Suzuki (3-2, 6pts)

Will Ospreay (3-2, 6pts)

Kazuchika Okada (3-2, 6pts)

Shingo Takagi (2-3, 4pts)

Tomohiro Ishii (2-3, 4pts)

Jeff Cobb (2-3, 4pts)

Yujiro Takahashi (0-5, 0pts)

B BLOCK

Toru Yano (3-1, 6pts)

Tetsuya Naito (3-1, 6pts)

Juice Robinson (3-1, 6pts)

Kenta (2-2 ,4pts)

Zack Sabre Jr. (2-2, 4pts)

Hiroshi Tanahashi (2-2, 4pts)

Evil (2-2, 2pts)

Hirooki Goto (1-3, 2pts)

Yoshi-Hashi (1-3, 2pts)

Sanada (1-3, 2pts)

