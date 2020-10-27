WWE Monday Night Raw rating the day after Hell in a Cell, key metrics, comparisons to last year, ranking compared to other top cable shows

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE Monday Night Raw drew a 1.24 rating, in line with the eight-week average of 1.25. One year ago, Raw drew a 1.53, so even with ThunderDome adding atmosphere to make up for the lack of fans in person attending, potential post-Draft momentum, and coming the day after a newsworthy PPV event, this week’s show was still around 20 percent lower than last year.

It drew 1.859 million in the first hour, 1.752 million in the second hour, and 1.585 million in the third hour. The first-to-third hour dropoff was 274,000, higher than the eight-week average of 225,000 and more than double last week’s 117,000.

In the 18-49 demographic, Raw finished in positions no. 6, 7, and 8 in the overall cable rankings, behind the NFL game on ESPN along with the pre-show and post-show, plus two Fox News programs. The NFL game drew 10.5 million viewers compared to well under 2 million for each hour of Raw.

RECOMMENDED: 10/26 RAW TALK REVIEW: Randy Orton, R-Truth, Sheamus, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke talk fallout from Raw, Elias’s album, Survivor Series