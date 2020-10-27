FREE PODCAST 10/27 – PWTorch Dailycast – Grit & Glitter: Pageot, Fear, and Mayydayy talk Impact Bound for Glory, the return of Su Yung, Kylie Rae’s absence, Knockouts tag titles (77 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: “Falling for a Ghost Like You.” This week, Emily Fear, Harley R. Pageot, and Mayydayy discuss the three women’s matches from Impact Bound for Glory including the Call Your Shot gauntlet match, Jordynne Grace challenging for the X-Division title, Kylie Rae’s unexplained absence, Su Yung capturing the Knockouts title, and the confirmed return of the Knockouts tag titles.

