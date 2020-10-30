10/25 STARDOM GODDESSES OF STARDOM results: Show #5 featuring MK☆Sisters vs. Dream H, Grab The Top vs. wing★gori, and a new member for Stars

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

STARDOM GODDESSES OF STARDOM

OCTOBER 25, 2020

MAEBASHI, JAPAN AT YAMADA GREEN DOME

AIRED ON STARDOM WORLD

REPORT BY HARLEY R. PAGEOT, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Rina said it was Stardom’s first time in Maebashi. Happy Death!

(1) OEDO TAI (Saki Kashima & Konami) vs. STARS (Gokigen Death & Rina)

Death looked for a Hell Thrust on Kashima but she moved and Death took out Rina by accident. Kashima followed with My Emblem to Rina for the pin.

WINNERS: Oedo Tai in 8:19.

(Pageot’s Perspective: I can tell you right away this is going to be the most house showy house show in months.)

-Hina said this was her first time teaming with Riho. Giulia and Maika clarified among themselves that they were facing Hina, not Rina. They thought Riho was a member of Stars but Hina is Queen’s Quest? They were confused. Maika said she’d wrestled Rina before and wondered what her twin sister was like.

(2) ARTIST OF STARDOM CHAMPIONS CRAZY BLOOM (Wonder Of Stardom Champion Giulia & Future Of Stardom Champion Maika) vs. RIHO & HINA

Maika hit an awkward brainbuster on Hina but Riho broke up the pin. Giulia cleared Riho and Maika dropped Hina again with an STO for the pin.

WINNERS: Crazy Bloom in 12:00.

(Pageot’s Perspective: The match was fine but the pre-match promo from the Donna Del Mondo duo was the most I’ve ever liked Giulia. They were really laidback and natural and it came across as endearing.)

-Hanan conceded they had strong opponents but they’d do their best to win. Syuri said they’d show the big difference in their skill levels. Himeka chimed in that it was an automatic two points for them.

(3) GRAB THE TOP (Artist Of Stardom Champion Syuri & Himeka) vs. WING★GORI (Saya Iida & Hanan) – TAG LEAGUE

Running powerbomb from Himeka to Iida.

WINNERS: Grab The Top in 10:55.

(Pageot’s Perspective: One red block team has won one match so far. Otherwise blue has dominated the tag league. There’s a U.S. election joke in there somewhere.)

-Hayashishita acknowledged Saya Kamitani and AZM both being absent from this show but didn’t mention why.

(4) QUEEN’S QUEST (Goddess Of Stardom Champion Utami Hayashishita & Momo Watanabe) vs. OEDO TAI (SWA World Champion Bea Priestley & Natsuko Tora)

Priestley brought a steel chair into the ring and fought over it with the referee. Tora used the distraction to clothesline Watanabe with her steel chain and hang her over the top rope. The ref saw it and disqualified the heels.

WINNERS: Queen’s Quest in 14:19.

-Priestley again said they both suck.

(Pageot’s Perspective: On paper Oedo Tai should be burning up Stardom right now. They’ve each got strong looks, Tora stands out as unique compared to the rest of the Stardom roster, Natsu Sumire is hilarious, Kashima is underratedly dependable, Konami is a skilled technician, and they’ve even got real life heel heat by including Priestley and pushing her so hard. But then it all gets wasted by them using the same two tactics in every match and getting disqualified in every other match. It’s very hard to care about the group at all right now.)

-Shirakawa said this was another assessment match in order for Iwatani to decide whether she deserves to join Stars. Kid asked for clarification on the matter but Iwatani just talked about Kid’s mask instead.

(5) MK☆SISTERS (World Of Stardom Champion Mayu Iwatani & Starlight Kid) vs. DREAM H (Tam Nakano & Mina Shirakawa) – TAG LEAGUE

Iwatani with a dragon suplex to Shirakawa for the pin.

WINNERS: MK☆Sisters in 14:49.

-Iwatani said she’d be happy to have Shirakawa join Stars.

(Pageot’s Perspective: Shirakawa was destined to join Stars from the moment she debuted for Stardom but it’s still pretty funny, and perfectly in line with Iwatani’s leadership, that she would officially be invited to join right after getting pinned in the preceding match. Of the five worst singles records in Stardom this year (Hanan, Ruaka, Iida, Kamitani, Shirakawa) four of those five are members of Stars.)

Blue Goddesses standings after day 5:

MomoAz (Momo Watanabe & AZM) – 6

Color Me Pop (Gokigen Death & Riho) – 4

Grab The Top (Syuri & Himeka) – 4

Black Widows (Konami & Bea Priestley) – 3

Dream H (Tam Nakano & Mina Shirakawa) – 2

Red Goddesses standings after day 5:

Crazy Bloom (Giulia & Maika) – 2

MK☆Sisters (Mayu Iwatani & Starlight Kid) – 2

AphroditE (Utami Hayashishita & Saya Kamitani) – 1

Devil Duo (Natsuko Tora & Saki Kashima) – 0

wing★gori (Saya Iida & Hanan) – 0