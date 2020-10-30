VIP AUDIO 10/29 – WKH – The News: WWE Financials, potential changes in Network content, Nick Khan, Stephanie, and Vince talk various biz aspects, plus NXT beats AEW in viewership (15 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller looks at the latest news including the following items: Details on WWE Q3 2020 Financials, potential changes in WWE Network content still possible, Nick Khan, Stephanie, and Vince talk various biz aspects, plus NXT beats AEW in viewership with details and key metrics along with post-Bound for Glory Impact viewership.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO