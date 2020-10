SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Mike and Andrew begin this show by reacting to Impact bringing back the Knockouts Tag Team Titles! Just kidding. They do talk some Bound for Glory, and then a complete rundown of Dynamite, and of course, your emails!

For next week’s show, email us at alleliteaftershow@gmail.com.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO