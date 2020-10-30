VIP AUDIO 10/29 – On the Canvas with Zack Heydorn: An outdated concept – Discussion on the artistic issues with WWE’s Survivor Series (50 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s On the Canvas this week? Survivor Series. On the show, Zack Heydorn analyzes the artistic issues with Survivor Series as a mainstay event on the WWE calendar. Specific discussion points include whether or not the history of Survivor Series matters in 2020, the concept of Survivor Series being watered down given all the WWE wrestling content there is to consume on a regular basis, problems with the brand supremacy matches, artistic and business issues with the champion vs. champion matches, how Survivor Series could impact top talent like Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns this year, how the concept could be fixed, and more. Enjoy!

