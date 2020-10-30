FREE PODCAST 10/29 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship: Keller & Martin talk NXT Halloween Havoc, AEW Dynamite, Smackdown, Raw, Impact Bound for Glory, UFC 254, more (132 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest cohost Todd Martin from the PWTorch VIP podcast “The Fix.” They discuss Impact Wrestling’s biggest annual PPV Bound for Glory start to finish, last week’s final hype for Hell in a Cell on Smackdown, the HIAC follow-up on Raw, the big UFC PPV last Saturday night, a review of AEW Dynamite, the AEW-NXT ratings, and a review of NXT’s Halloween Havoc on USA Network.

